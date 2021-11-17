Today DiDi Food is celebrating, and it is that the delivery division of the Asian giant, DiDi, turns 2 years in Mexico, so to celebrate it they have launched several promotions for users that will last until the weekend.

The firm arrived in Guadalajara in 2019, and later expanded to CDMX and the city of Monterrey. However, by 2020 the platform managed to be extended to 30 cities due to the pandemic, and this year they will close with operation in 70 cities throughout the country and with operation in new countries, such as: Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Japan and Costa Rica.

DiDi Food’s success in Mexico

Mexico was the first country in the world outside of China where DiDi Food began to operate. And in just 2 years it has already generated 283,000 indirect jobs, this thanks to its million daily visits to the platform that is complemented by 50 thousand restaurant partners in the country (the largest in Mexico), 80 thousand distributors and with its 6 million of dishes with a value below 100 pesos.

Another of the successes to which DiDi Food has contributed in Mexico is to bring more users closer to digital commerce, because according to the AMVO, the food delivery business is the one that brings more users closer to this type of commerce in Mexico.

Maria Pía Del Carmen Lindley-García, general director of DiDi Food Mexico mentioned that initially they realized that the food delivery service was a luxury, so orders were only made on special days, however, their prices Lows allowed more Mexicans to place cheap orders any day of the week.

Likewise, the company assured that 10% of restaurants have increased on average 350% in the number of orders in the last year thanks to DiDi Food, while 85% of the platform’s restaurants are SMEs.

How are the delivery men?

DiDi Food assures that a very important part of its service are the delivery men, to whom it assures that it listens and supports with prevention and safety tools.

Currently 55% of the delivery men are between 26 and 35 years old, 12% are women and 53% make their deliveries by motorbike.

Currently there are more than 80 thousand distributors on average each month, and they already have more than 200 thousand distributors throughout the country.

The good news is that this year DiDi Food made an alliance with the IMSS so that the distributors could have insurance and voluntary affiliation for independent workers.