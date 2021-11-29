Violence against women is a problem that afflicts our society; However, in recent years the perception of violence against women has radically changed, government, society and brands are doing what is necessary to eradicate gender violence, this time, DiDi rejects violence and through a Tweet he reproves the attitude of one of his drivers for attacking a user.

Violence against women in Mexico

Violence against women and girls – whether verbal, physical or psychological – is one of the most tolerated human rights violations in the world.

Violence is exercised in different areas: at home, in public spaces, in institutions and even in cyberspace, as happened with the case that we are about to present.

According to United Nations Organization Women Mexico (UN Women)In Mexico, “at least 6 out of every 10 Mexican women have faced an incident of violence; 41.3 percent of women have been victims of sexual violence and, in its most extreme form, 9 women are murdered a day.

Regarding the murders of women, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) documented that from 2018 to 2020, 11,217 women and girls were murdered in the country.

DiDi rejects violence against user

Through Twitter, user Miguel Cachú (@m_cachu) reported that a DiDi driver verbally insulted a user after canceling the trip.

“@ DiDi_México so your drivers. This is how they talk to women and this is how they treat their users. Be careful with this guy at the wheel! ”, Said the user through a Tweet.

In a screenshot it is read that the driver “Gerardo” who drives a light gray car with N26AYG plates wrote to the user the following:

“Oka one day you will get all that shit”, “thank you very much for the empathy bitch”.

@DiDi_Mexico so your drivers. This is how they talk to women and this is how they treat their users.

Watch out for this guy at the wheel! @Profeco @GobCDMX pic.twitter.com/o0OVUAhqcf – Miguel Cachú (@m_cachu) November 28, 2021

When publishing the case, DiDi condemned the violence of the driver exerted towards the user:

“We are very sorry about the situation. We do not tolerate this type of behavior ”.

Hello, @m_cachu! We are very sorry about the situation.

We do not tolerate this type of behavior. Share us by DM your travel information, name and cell phone associated with your DiDi account to follow up on your report. Thank you.

DiDi is connected to you. – DiDi México (@DiDi_Mexico) November 28, 2021

With excellent customer service, he assured that he would follow up on the report. In this regard, DiDi demonstrated that its users are the most important thing for the business and took a position as a brand towards the situation.

Currently, brands play an essential role in the construction of the world, in that sense, DiDi transmitted a conception against gender violence.

This shows that brands make an effort to understand the violence that women face, DiDi accepted that it is no longer viable, nor should it allow behaviors that were long normalized in society. With his disapproval, he built a good narrative and is preventing the aggressors from repeating these behaviors.

Today, brands must be congruent and transparent, and sensitive to the new discourse of feminine vindication, so that women live in environments free of violence, including in cyberspace.

Otherwise, you do not pay attention to these types of events, the reputation of the brand would be at risk.

