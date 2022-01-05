Currently the trend of Being an entrepreneur continues to gain ground in many parts of the world. They are a large number of people who have a permanent job with which they pay their expenses, but they also choose to have an entrepreneurial vision that can help them emerge more in their finances.

This is the case of a peculiar post on the social network Twitter, where an Internet user complains about the DiDi transport application after using one where the driver had advertising of his undertaking on the car until he had the vehicle placarded.

The Twitter user identified as @TrotaírituJ, shared two images where you can see the advertising inside the car, promoting a naturist cafe and calls on his DiDi customers to inquire about the product.

“Hey @DiDi_Mexico Can you put advertising inside the vehicle? In addition, the car is also well labeled. What happened? “, Says the post of the Internet user.

Hears @DiDi_Mexico Is it possible to put advertising inside the vehicle? In addition, the car is also well labeled. What happened? pic.twitter.com/YFYXwfN4Aw – Jesús Ramírez. (@Trota SkyJ) January 4, 2022

This consumer complaint is undoubtedly the most peculiar that can be registered on social networks against the Chinese application. But it is also a very valid example of entrepreneurship in these days of crisis.

Advertising is everywhere

According to the Royal Spanish Academy, advertising has three definitions, but the main one is a “set of media that are used to disseminate or spread the news of things or events.”

In that sense, persuading people is one of the main goals of advertising. Well, it is the field that advertising seeks to convince consumers to purchase a product or service that has excellent creative advertising.

We can define advertising as a marketing strategy that involves the purchase of a space in the media to publicize a product, service or brand, with the aim of reaching the company’s target audience and encouraging them to buy.

Faced with this definition and palpating with the day to day we can say that currently, advertising is part of our lives; it is in the streets, in the shopping centers, inside our houses, in the newspaper, in the magazines, on the cell phone, on the Internet. Wherever you look, it is there.

That is why even people who do not work in the industry manage to advertise a product or service that they want to promote to increase their sales, as an example the DiDi driver venture that we expose.

