Did you notice it? Stan Lee has a cameo in Venom: Let There be Carnage

One of the hallmarks of Marvel movies is the cameos of the incomparable Stan Lee, and while The Man is no longer physically in this plane, his appearances in new films will be no exception, as demonstrated in Venom: Let There. be Carnage.

In more than 30 films, Stan Lee has made a special cameo appearance, and his last big screen appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, six months after his passing, on November 12, 2018.

However, director Andy Serkis managed to get Stan Lee to be present in one of Venom: Carnage Freed scenes, so you have to keep your eyes peeled.

In the scene where Eddie Brock and Venom go to Mrs. Chen’s store for chocolate, but the owner of the store tells them that the candy has not arrived. At the moment where Chen and Eddie Brock are arguing, on the magazine counter near the cash register there is a cover with Stan Lee’s face.

Stan Lee’s face is immortalized

It is not the first time that in a Marvel movie only The Man’s face appears instead of his cameo, in Deadpool 2 we see a painting of Stan Lee in one of the buildings where the convoy of icebox prisoners passes.

In the first Venom tape (2018), towards the end of the tape, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is seen interacting with Stan Lee, who walks his dog on the streets of San Francisco.

After finding a host body in investigative journalist Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be directed by Andy Serkis and will feature Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Reid Scott as Dan Lewis.

Venom: Liberated Carnage is now available, exclusively in theaters of the Mexican Republic and of several countries in the world.

Carnage and his thirst for blood comes to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The sadistic slaughter of the serial killer symbiote starts here!

Venom is already deadly enough, but now imagine what would happen if your other symbiote teamed up with a psycho killer; This is how Cletus Kasady is born when Venom’s offspring transforms him into Carnage, Spider-Man’s sickest enemy!

Carnage kills on a whim. it is a painful and twisted stone in the shoe of Peter Parker and Venom… Carnage is an unstoppable force that will unleash a violent series of deaths; but as far as he sees it… how beautiful it is to live!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Classic Carnage. A tome that collects the best stories of the crimson symbiote, such as Venom: Carnage Unleashed, Carnage: Mind Bomb and Carnage: It’s a Wonderful Life.

