Did you miss out on the hot crypto stocks in 2021? Data shows that just buying Bitcoin and Ethereum was enough

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) may have fluctuated this year, but BTC continues to be a better option than the largest cryptocurrency-related company stocks.

New data currently circulating shows that Despite all the industry growth surrounding Bitcoin, it is still profitable to just buy and hold. (have).

Stocks fail to compete with BTC and ETH

By looking at the performance of stocks of companies with the highest allocations of BTC on their balance sheets, it becomes immediately apparent that it was more profitable to have BTC than those stocks, at least this year.

“Buying shares of cryptocurrency-related companies to outperform currencies is difficult“, commented Three Arrows Capital CEO Zhu Su alongside Bloomberg benchmark performance data.

Both the price of Bitcoin and the price of Ether (ETH) have performed significantly better than company stocks, such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN), despite the successes of both in 2021.

Crypto-related company stocks chart vs. BTC and ETH. Source: Zhu Su / Twitter

The figures highlight the differences between traditional and cryptocurrency marketsThe latter with a degree of freedom of expression that has long been absent in equities, commodities and other assets.

“Markets are forward-thinking. The cryptocurrency even more because it is not under anyone’s control. It is the only free market left in the world“, he pointed popular trader and analyst Pentoshi earlier this month.

Therefore, for retail entities, in particular, a dollar cost averaging strategy involving an allocation to BTC, mitigating short-term volatility, is very attractive.

Miners Fight BTC

Other data on the largest listed mining companies endorse the tendency.

Compared to their inception and even the price of the shares at the time of their initial public offering, the vast majority are significantly lower in terms of BTC.

Only BitFarms (BITF) is making a profit in December.

Comparative graph of shares of mining companies vs. BTC. Source: Dylan LeClair / Twitter

Yet the extent of progress among participants in the United States mining industry has been revealing., and as Cointelegraph reported, listing deals keep flowing.

Texas, which is looking to become a mining mecca, could see energy demand multiply by many next year.

Keep reading: