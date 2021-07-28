Tom Hiddleston is famous for giving life to Loki, but surely you have not heard that attentive and moving side of the actor. Look at this gesture she had with a partner on the set.

Loki it reached the grand finale of the first season and left a lot of sensations for fans, producers and critics alike. However, some of those who were touched the most were the cast members. With a good relationship in the studio and a pleasant work dynamic, they both complimented each other. Tom Hiddleston, who was the great protagonist, was no exception.

Surely you will always remember him for his outstanding performance. In turn, its director, Kate herron, its writer Michael waldron, and your peers may recognize you for your professionalism. However, one of your colleagues will remember you for your empathy and attention.

Briana darnell, double and substitute of Sophia di martino (Sylvie), revealed a very touching story in which he shared with the actor. According to her, he helped her at a very difficult time. revealing not only his talent, but also his heart.

“While filming Episode 4, I had a bout of brain injury. I couldn’t stay focused and was forgetting everything Sophia Di Martino did in rehearsal. Hiddleston then had to intervene and even told her what to do, but this only increased her anxiety. However, he soon found a solution. As my internal anxiety grew to panic levels, Tom suddenly took me by the shoulders and held me for a minute with a gentle gaze. Of somehow, unconsciously, she realized that she needed comfort in that moment. SI will always be grateful for it“, he claimed.

This was shared in the Instagram of the actress, where she also published a photo with the interpreter of the god of deception.

On the other hand, more information is expected of the second season of Loki, which will premiere in Disney +. Do not forget to see it when you subscribe here.