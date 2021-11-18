Dragon Ball is one of the longest-lived franchises in anime history, which is why there are still fun details that its fan community finds. On the Reddit of this franchise, they have gone berserk with a concept art that shows Frieza’s race with hair.

These images were published as part of the celebration of the fifth anniversary of Dragon Ball Heroes in an official art book. If you do not know this anime saga, it is based on a video game little known outside of Japan that combines the most risky stories of the franchise. But, we weren’t expecting these kinds of changes:

As you can see from the Reddit image, there are now three main variants of Frieza’s race in Dragon Ball Heroes; the first of them is very similar to the way we met this villain in the anime, the second has horns and characteristic elements on his pectorals. Finally, the third shows a villain with colored hair, as if it were a super saiyan.

Dragon ball is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. Despite his great path, there are fans who have always preferred the classic sagas such as the battles against Cell, Buu or even Piccolo, as demonstrated by this inveterate fan who discovered this error 30 years after its broadcast.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. It seemed that the Z warriors would enjoy a Planet Earth full of calm and tranquility.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.