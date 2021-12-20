A team of scientists from the Salk Institute, in the United States, has discovered a neural network that coordinates the respiratory rhythm with the sensations of pain and fear caused by anxiety, as they have published in the journal “Neuron”.

In addition to contributing to the fields of pain management, psychological theories of anxiety, and philosophical research on the nature of pain, their findings could lead to the development of an analgesic that prevents opiate-induced respiratory depression (OIRD, for its acronym in English), altered breathing that causes overdose deaths.

The brain area that processes fear and emotions caused by anxiety was studied

The researchers focused on a group of brain stem neurons called the lateral parabrachial nucleus, which is arranged in a nucleus configuration and found that neurons in the nucleus project to the amygdala, an area of ​​the brain that processes fear and emotional experience. of the pain that anxiety provokes.

The neurons in the sheath project to the pre-Bötzinger complex, a region that generates the respiratory rhythm. Neurons in the nucleus and in the shell influence each other based on inputs from these areas, causing us to breathe faster when we experience pain or anxiety.

As Sung Han, associate professor at the Peptide Biology Laboratories of the Clayton del Salk Foundation, explained: “We are the first group to demonstrate how the lateral parabrachial nucleus coordinates breathing and pain… By understanding the circuits in this region from the brain, perhaps we can separate the regulation of breathing and that of pain to develop a drug that inhibits the sensation of pain without repressing breathing, such as OIRD ”.

The research group is currently working to identify markers that regulate pain or breathing

In OIRD, the opoids suppress breathing as well as pain; it is the leading cause of death from these drugs. In previous work, Han’s lab showed that opioids like morphine suppress respiration by activating specific receptors, called mu opioid receptors (MORs), which lead to inhibition of the neurons that express them. They also showed that reactivation of MOR-expressing cells can reverse OIRD.

Current work suggests additional approaches to prevent OIRD, possibly by inhibiting neurons in the core of the region (attenuating fear / anxiety) while stimulating envelope-like neurons (supporting respiration).

To demonstrate how these neurons coordinate breathing with pain and emotions, the researchers first used light and chemical agents to show that manipulation of MOR-expressing neurons in the lateral parabrachial nucleus alters respiratory rate in mice.

Han’s group is currently working on genetic analysis of the nucleus and shell population to identify functional markers that specifically regulate pain or breathing.