This that we are commenting on is something that a priori not everyone knows, since Amazon is known worldwide as one of the most important online stores. It is true that in addition, it offers us other services in order to meet the needs of its clients. Well, it is also interesting to know that this e-commerce giant has its own Linux distro so that we can download and use it if we want.

Once we know all this, from this moment on we will be able to take advantage of the so-called Amazon Linux distribution with everything that it offers us. It was created for Amazon Web Services or AWS and thus meet the needs of these customers. It is also important to know that this is an operating system that has been with us for several years and that at the moment lay your foundation on Red Hat Enterprise. However, shortly the firm has already announced that it will change this approach and will base Amazon Linux on Fedora. This is something that he plans to carry out next year 2022. The code name of this distro is AL2022 and it is where the firm works at the moment.

Be that as it may, this is a distribution that we have the possibility to download and install through the Amazon Web Services control panel.