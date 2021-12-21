If you made the unfortunate decision to buy GTA The Trilogy on PC at launch, Rockstar Games is giving you one of their best video games.

One of the releases that created the most illusions in the year was GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and it turned out to be a huge disappointment: three historical masterpieces by Rockstar games with a ton of performance issues. Now, the company announced how it will compensate the owners of the remastered trilogy.

Players who bought GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition what includes GTA III, GTA Vice City Y GTA San Andreas remastered, received as compensation for multiple errors (more than 100, according to a latest patch) the same video games in their classic versions for Pc which, ironically, works a lot better despite the passage of time. However, problems persist, so Rockstar games presented a new gift for the unfortunate users of Pc who acquired the infamous remastered trilogy.

Did you buy GTA The Trilogy? These are Rockstar Games gifts for your unfortunate advance purchase

Until January 5, the owners of GTA The Trilogy will be able to redeem one of the following video games of Rockstar games:

GTA V: Premium Edition (GTA V, GTA Online and extra money for multiplayer)

(GTA V, GTA Online and extra money for multiplayer) GTA IV: Complete Edition (GTA V prequel set in Liberty City, includes two expansions for the campaign)

(GTA V prequel set in Liberty City, includes two expansions for the campaign) Max payne 3 (last installment of the Max Payne saga, third-person shooter with several “Bullet Time” moments)

(last installment of the Max Payne saga, third-person shooter with several “Bullet Time” moments) LA Noire (a Rockstar Games cult work: open world and lots of puzzles wrapped in a lengthy narrative inspired by film noir classics)

(a Rockstar Games cult work: open world and lots of puzzles wrapped in a lengthy narrative inspired by film noir classics) Bully Scholarship Edition (a classic third-person action-adventure game that puts us in the shoes of Jimmy, a rather unruly boy who spends his bitter days in a private school … and looks for the worst ways to “entertain himself”)

In any case, the company also offers the possibility of receiving a card GTA Online Great White Shark or 55 gold bars in Red Dead Online.

Share it with whoever you want