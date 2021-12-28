Many media before us have explained that we work more days than we did in the Middle Ages, especially based on the studies of the economist Juliet Shor, but we believe that this research by Mario García-Zúñiga, doctor in Geography and History and professor at the University of the Basque Country, offers a new and more interesting point of view, since it focuses squarely on the Spanish phenomenon.

Its own title is already eloquent enough: “The evolution of working days in Spain, 1250-1918”. His most provocative finding is that, while the average Iberian inhabitant before the Black Death worked 255-270 of the 365 days of the year, the Spaniard of 1911 was working between 305 and 305.

We already advance the nuance: despite this, and taking as value the number of hours worked per year, those of the Middle Ages did not work much less than our grandparents, but they concentrated fewer but more intense days. According to the academic, the workers went from working 2,400 hours per year between 1250 and 1650 to the 2,700 estimated for the end of the 19th century. Thus, the industrial revolution that, in theory, made us work brutally, barelyadded 300 hours per year to the final count. Today, fortunately, the Workers’ Statute establishes the maximum annual working hours in 1,826.5 hours. As long as we are properly recording our hours and respecting the law, of course.

Despite this joyous conclusion, it is still interesting to see how this phenomenon of loss of payment days occurred, what were the justifications of the leaders to eliminate them and what were the consequences to national productivity for what this can say about our history and the work culture.

Yesterday, today and forever: the powerful believe that workers have too much free time



Source: “The evolution of working days in Spain, 1250-1918”, by Mario García-Zúñiga.

García-Zúñiga explains how difficult it was to find robust sources for his computations, since the union statutes of the times and regions included very varied things. For this reason, for his methodology he has only looked at the “parties of obligatory precept provided by the synodical constitutions and ecclesiastical calendars ”of the different dioceses of our territory, since they are the ones that, by both canonical and monarchical laws, it was obligatory to comply. It is a frame that freckle of jealousy, the theoretical maximum of non-working days that there were per year, and it must be taken into account that there were also other working days in which they did not work, as happened with the monarchical holidays (weddings, birthdays, etc.) or the holidays for war milestones .

When and why did things start to change? Although changes already began to take place in the middle of the 15th century, the greatest impulse occurred in the 1640s, when, as in the rest of Catholic Europe, a progressive reduction of the festive calendar began. There is a confluence of factors: the bishops tried to reconcile traditions with the new demands of work, increasingly urban and less agrarian, and since the Earlier Christian liturgical calendars were more suited to the times set by the field than industries or crafts. Also at that time, the wages and purchasing power of families had fallen sharply (according to García-Zúñiga at least in part due to the increase in demographic pressure), so that people had to work more to make the same money as before .

Apparently the first to start making changes were the bishoprics with the most parties: in the synodical constitutions of Salamanca and Zamora had 110 days to keep in front of the 95 of León-Astorga. Given the great variability of festivals in dioceses throughout Europe, Pope Urban VIII sent a bull in 1642 to limit a maximum of 87 festivals in any Catholic diocese. By the mid-1700s, in almost all countries the holiday calendar would have remained at about 25 days of feast, Sundays apart.

Apparently the justifications for the historical and progressive reductions in the number of days of payroll “have hardly changed since the 13th century.” Prelates and monarchs, Catholics and Protestants, have always argued one of the following causes for cuts: too many parties reduce workers’ income, too much revelry is bad because encourages drunkenness, adultery, and gambling, and also, because there are so many parties, there is a “loss of respect and non-observance” of the liturgies. Always the same arguments, invariably whether there were at that time 100 days of holidays a year or 60.

Do more Protestants work than Catholics? Not necessarily, and having a bad productive fabric has a lot to do with it.

There was, however, a new argument after the century of enlightenment: with the Weberian Protestant ethic it was observed that Protestant countries tended to be more prosperous than Catholics. Some economists of the time began to point to the so-called Catholic piety as a source of loss of productivity, pointing to the numerous festivals, pilgrimages and compulsory masses as hours that regional economies lost, and even Benedict XIV himself considered this vision valid in the writings of the mid-18th century that justified the new party cut.

According to García-Zúñiga, however, it was a question of a bad diagnosis: the paper collects the potential days of work in the main Catholic and Protestant countries of Europe between the 16th and 20th centuries, and the differences are not too significant (there are even periods where less work is done in England than in France or Spain) . Despite this, politicians and foreign travelers of the time loved to promote the literature of the Spanish decadence by reason of “crowds of parties.”



Source: “The evolution of working days in Spain, 1250-1918”, by Mario García-Zúñiga.

What was actually happening then? Something very similar to what happens in our era: in many parts of Italy and Spain there was excess unemployment, underemployment, low productivity and technical backwardness. The problem is not that the workers were resting, but that there were no good jobs for a good percentage of the population to undertake.

Spain would drag on these structural deficiencies for a long time, and although from the seventies of the nineteenth century there was a boom in industries, the lateness of its industrialization and the lack of dynamism of the cities, added to a growing demographic increase, would continue to be a brake for the wealth of the country and its inhabitants. The business sector continued to push for a reduction in public holidays and in 1867 the half parties were definitively abolished, days in which you had to go to mass for a few hours and then to work. From that moment on, the modern standard of around 300 days a year was reached in Spain, with companies such as the Basque steel companies in which the operators were already working. 3,000 hours per year. However, the competitiveness of our industry vis-à-vis Europe did not improve.

From that moment you would start the workers’ struggles in a process that continues to this day: 62 hours per week of the early twentieth century became the 40 decreed after the La Canadiense Strike in 1919, thus closing a circle that, despite all these great changes analyzed, is an evolution that has moved in very narrow margins: “it is not unreasonable to place 2,700 the annual hours of work in 1918, 300 less than in 1900 (a reduction of around 10 percent) and more or less the same that had been worked between 1250 and the middle of the seventeenth ”.

We have already left for another article whether or not it makes us more difficult to work so many hours but over more days a year and if 40 hours a week is not already too many in a context of the knowledge economy.