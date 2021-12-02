Rumors about Spider-Man: No Path to home They have gotten out of control for a few weeks. Even more so when the second trailer did not clarify the biggest doubt that exists around the feature film. We refer, of course, to the alleged appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Although Marvel has preferred to remain silent about it, recently Tom holland blew up the fandom of Marvel with a post on his account Instagram.

Through a story, the aforementioned actor shared a meme that has become popular on the internet during the pre-sale period of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the picture you can see Tobey Maguire wearing the first Spider-Man suit, the one Peter Parker made so he could enter the wrestling tournament in the 2002 film. Yes, that alone has caused an uproar on the internet.

We’re not surprised, because millions of fans are on the lookout for any clue that bolsters their hopes of seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on. Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, if this track comes from the protagonist himself, it was a matter of time to provoke an avalanche of reactions on social networks. Why share an image of Maguire knowing the madness that is currently coming? Only Tom Holland knows.

Beyond the story published by the actor, this week a leak has emerged that many fans consider key. We know that multiple toy manufacturers or distributors are finalizing their products from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but some of them are showing more details than authorized. A Barkbox packaging, for example, clearly shows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Cinemas can’t resist presale

It is precisely these types of leaks that have triggered expectations to levels never before seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pre-sale of tickets, which collapsed the websites of many cinemas around the world, is an example of the phenomenon that is Spider-Man: No Way Home currently. The vast majority of fans wanted to get tickets to the premiere in order to avoid annoying spoilers. Unfortunately, not all of them made it.