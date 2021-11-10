The theory behind this indicates that, as most adults worked longer working hours during the home office, having a home-work balance became increasingly difficult, to the point that exercising became a luxury. In general, self-care began to be seen as a waste of time.

However, although it is seen as a luxury, self-care is necessary in these times. According to the same study, people with the most mental health problems are those who stopped their exercise routines. Those that maintained it or changed it little, remained stable in terms of emotional well-being.

To understand this, you have to take into account everything you need to exercise: time, motivation, goals and disposition. All this becomes complicated or even non-existent when dealing with anxiety or stress, typical discomforts of the time.

Why do we stop exercising?

The study estimates that forty percent of the cases are due to lack of motivation. However, forty-five percent of people were affected by the lack of fitness equipment. Emotional factors such as anxiety and lack of support also played a role. Interestingly, like motivation, the reasons for exercising changed. It’s no longer about being slimmer or stronger, but about absorbing the mental and emotional benefits that staying active offers, such as dealing with anxiety.

The problem for many was – and is being – making physical activity a constant habit. The key to achieving this is to change the way we perceive exercise and see it with the idea that doing a little exercise is better than nothing, instead of seeing it as a chore. Remember that while aerobic exercises are good for the brain and mood, exercises focused on breathing reduce anxiety and give us confidence in our agility to exercise.