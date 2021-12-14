Did Hawkeye introduce us to Laura Barton as Mockingbird?

Laura Barton surprised everyone in the fourth episode of Hawkeye by displaying spy-like abilities. Has Mockingbird made it to the MCU?

One of Hawkeye’s most important allies is not Natasha Romanoff, Wanda Maximoff, or her brand new partner Kate Bishop. Laura Barton is not only Clint’s wife and mother of his children, she could also be a pivotal character in Hawkeye’s life, Mockingbird.

Laura Barton made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the Avengers: Age of Ultron plot. Clint Barton revealed that Nick Fury was the one who helped him keep his family members, who were known only to both Fury and Natasha Romanoff, hidden.

Mrs. Barton was an important support for Clint not only in the fight against Ultron, she also supported him in the difficult moments after the events of Civil War, where Barton was captured and sent to house arrest, as seen in Avengers: Endgame, when It was learned that the Barton family disappeared after the Thanos snap, and returned thanks to the Blip.

But in the Hawkeye series it was surprising to see Laura Barton as a great expert in gathering information in a short time, tracking objects and the fluent way of speaking German, skills that would make even Nick Fury pale.

Did Mockingbird make it to the MCU?

A theory that obeys Barton’s abilities is that she was an agent of SHI.ELD which could be known as Mockingbird, who in the comics is known as Bobbi Morse the SHIELD agent who debuted in the pages of Astonishing Tales # 6 (June, 1971)

Morse has a doctorate in biology and is an expert in weaponry as well as combat and martial arts. In the comics Morse and Barton get married, when the agent defends Ronin’s mantle.

While Mockingbird is one of Hawkeye’s more stable relationships, the two Avengers cannot avoid the differences in their relationship and were driven to divorce.

But there is a small detail …

In the Agents of SHIELD series Bobbi Morse / Mockingbird was portrayed by Adrianne Palicki between the second and third seasons. Mockingbird makes her debut as a Hydra infiltrator to save Agent Simmons, until she decides to join SHIELD, where she meets her husband Lance Hunter.

Marvel Television had planned to produce a series called Marvel’s Most Wanted starring Palicki, but this project was canned.

Is there a Laura in the Hawkeye comics?

However, in the comics there is also a Laura who is related to Barton. This is Laura Brown, who appeared on the pages of Stranges Tales # 135 (August 1965). Brown was an operator for Hydra, an organization of which her father was the leader.

Brown knows her father’s dreams of world domination are insane, so she helps Nick Fury capture his father to join SHIELD.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

