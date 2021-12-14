Did CDPR lie? Keanu Reeves has never played Cyberpunk 2077

It’s been a year but CD Projekt Red still not fully repaired Cyberpunk 2077. They’ve been working on it, but the game is still a long way from becoming that deep RPG that we were promised. You may recall that prior to its release, the Polish studio said that Keanu Reeves, who plays Johnny silverhand within the title, I had already played it and was delighted. Well, that wasn’t entirely true.

As part of a recent interview with The Verge, same where Reeves He said he was very excited about the mods sexual relations with his character, he also admitted that he “had not yet played Cyberpunk 2077“. That is to say, CDPR he lied when they said he had already played and loved it.

Nevertheless, Reeves He mentioned that he had had a chance to see a demonstration, which left him quite satisfied. Let us remember that the actor did visit the headquarters of CDPR While Cyberpunk 2077 it was in development, so maybe he played an extremely limited portion of the game.

Editor’s note: I don’t think CDPR lied about this, maybe there was some kind of communication error in this whole process. I mean, the creation of Cyberpunk 2077 involved a monstrous amount of resources and perhaps its authors believed that Reeves had indeed played, when he really wasn’t.

Via: The Gamer