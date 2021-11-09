Dickinson, Apple TV series + that recounts in the life of a young Emily Dickinson, says goodbye in its third season. Perhaps for that reason, all the nostalgic and slightly bittersweet air of its chapters. Even though history is full of his usual corrosive humor, surreal scenes and brilliant storytelling, there is a dark and unavoidable point. Dickinson, which began as an experiment, ends as an ode to something more powerful and sincere. And it is the evident maturity in his approach that takes him to a surprising new narrative level.

The Dickinson who says goodbye it is more than a premise to fictionalize the life of one of the great American writers. It is also an emotional journey through creative work, the great challenges of vocation and the promotion of talent. As if that weren’t enough, it is also a journey to more eloquent and brilliant places about women.

Dickinson, is a story that offers a renewed look at the capacity to fight for ideals. And he does it from a renewed space that supports his ingenious argument. Emily Dickinson’s life serves as an excuse to delve into the motives of talent and vocation. On why we do what we do and we fight for that inspired version of our hopes.

In its third season, the script’s intent on the point is even more apparent. But also much broader. It is no longer just about Emily’s struggles, who little by little finds her place in the world. It is also a greater journey towards what we believe is indispensable, what we assume powerful and the perception of our own complexity. Dickinson, with all its endearing, solid and daring air, it is a reinvention of the usual topic of the pain of difference. And the way to turn it into something newer.

‘Dickinson’, the third time is the charm

Two years ago, series creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith announced that the third season of Dickinson it would be the last. For Smith, it was about connecting the idea of ​​the story with a conclusion. And speculated on the fact, that that would allow him to understand where the series was headed. And just one of the most evident elements in the new season is that finished work condition. Unlike so many other programs on television today, Dickinson it was created and written with a purpose. And that epilogue to a bigger, deeper story comes with a freshness that is grounded in the risks it takes.

Previously, the series was praised for using the figure of Emily Dickinson as a metaphor for the freedom and the condition of the artist who creates. Season 3 takes the premise to a new level and builds on his character a look at the rebellion. One that directly influences the subversive character with which Smith endowed his character and that he developed a detailed idea about the inner good. Emily, now a young woman in search of her destiny – or what she hopes will be – is more than a character. It is a promise in its purest form. Also, all the redemptive impulse of poetry and intellectual confrontation as something more intimate.

If in her first seasons, Emily Dickinson was portrayed as a young woman about to blossom. Here it reaches a new maturity. She does it from the conception that this adolescent obsessed with writing and life will be an amazing woman. And on this occasion, the show does not evade complex explanations about Emily’s emotional transit. Nor to include all kinds of references to American and world literary history.

In particular, the presence of comedian Ziwe Fumudoh as activist Sojourner Truth is memorable. Also, the extraordinary look at time and the sensitivity of Billy Eichner Walt Whitman. The series takes advantage of the verses of the well-known writer to create a sincere dialogue between high-caliber existential themes. And that’s when the goal of the program is apparent. It is no longer just about Emily Dickinson (always Hailee Steinfeld) reaching the highest point of her talent and her search for meaning. Also of the maturity of those who accompany her on the journey and the world that is about to make her a historical figure.

Steinfeld’s Dickinson is a creature full of energy, beauty and power. But also, it is a a reflection of a harrowing, harrowing and harrowing times. But that darkness has some light. And between the two, the third season reaches its best moments. The most eloquent, the most fearsome in their intellectual weight. The most emotional in all its beauty.

And saying goodbye is never easy, but here it becomes memorable

The American Civil War is near and Emily is very close to fulfilling several of her ambitions. The series, which says goodbye and at the same time opens the door to the fact that it is a product that is based on its quality to last, is ready for goodbye. And also ready to make it clear that the power of its argument is based on an invisible thread that sustains an intelligent look on its main themes.

Dickinson it ends but it does so in the manner of the great books. Beyond its final scenes, there is the memory of an extraordinary phenomenon in full swing. A sustained and balanced one about good and evil.