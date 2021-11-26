The first week since the launch of Battlefield 2042 is about to be fulfilled and the news in DICE is not being the most positive. The work has suffered a lot of criticism on Steam and from the developer they have promised to fix all the errors and improve the game.

Now, from VGC they have been able to confirm that Battlefield 2042 Design Director Fawzi Mesmar has resigned. The truth is that the creative’s departure was already planned and this has been confirmed by Mesmar in an email sent to the rest of his colleagues.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the best design teams in the galaxy. The incredible design work you do continues to inspire me every day. Thank you for putting a little faith in me, I hope I don’t disappoint,” says Mesmar. This change was planned to occur for a member who has worked on a multitude of projects.

Since 2019 he held the position of design director at DICE, although he was previously part of the teams that carried out Star Wars Battlefront II or Battlefield V, among others. The reasons for the march, yes, seem quite clear.

“I was made an offer that I could not refuse at another company that has been kind enough to wait for me until we released Battlefield 2042. It was very important to me to be here with the team as we achieve this historic milestone,” says Mesmar. This announcement was delayed because the normal development of the game was not wanted to be disturbed by a news of this caliber.

Tomorrow, November 26, will be Fawzi Mesmar’s last day at DICE. His next destination is a mystery, although it is clear that it will be related to the city of Stockholm, Sweden.