It is clear that things have not turned out as they wanted in DICE. Battlefield 2042 It has not been the delivery that the community expected and has peppered the game with negative reviews on Steam. As a result, the studio is committed to solving all possible bugs in the future, with progressive patches.

Now, massive changes are coming for the franchise. In an interview with GameSpot, Vince Zampella, has announced that he will take the reins of the franchise hereinafter. The founder of Respawn Entertainment assumes his new position with a great goal in mind, which is to create “a connected universe of Battlefield.”

“We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042 and we will explore new types of experiences and business models“, explains Zampella. As in other sagas or titles, everything will be part of a common element.

“In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narratives. This universe is also built with our community as we harness the power of Portal and user-generated content that puts creativity in the hands of our players.”

Secondly, Oskar gabrielson, who until now had been general manager of DICE, has also left the company after more than nine years in it. To this must be added the departure of the design director just a few days ago. We currently know that Industrial Toys is working on Battlefield Mobile, of which we have already been able to see even gameplay.

On the other hand we have Ripple Effect, the Los Angeles studio, which develops another game based on Battlefield. Finally, the Seattle study, led by Marcus Lehto (one of the main people in charge of Halo) is also shaping “experiences focused on narrative and the construction of universes in the Battlefield franchise. “