Battlefield 2042 is not having the success that both users and DICE / EA itself expected. From what we’ve been able to see lately, their player base has dropped alarmingly, and it’s not even a month since the game hit our consoles. In case that wasn’t enough DICE is investigating connectivity errors with Battlefield 2042 servers, something that adds to the long list of errors and failures of the title.

This news has reached us thanks to a publication on the official profile of the game stand on Twitter, where we can read that The team at DICE is already aware of these connectivity errors, and they are doing their best to fix them as soon as possible, so that the user experience does not suffer too much.. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that this error has been seen in the game, since during the first hours of its global release, we could already see it roaming the networks.

We’re aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu ⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side We’re on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server pic.twitter.com/yhaHdGlotW – Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 2, 2021

Battlefield 2042 achieves the most negative record in the series

We all hoped that this installment would return the saga to the golden days of Bad Company 2 / Battlefield 3, but it seems that DICE does not manage to hit the right key. CLet’s curl our fingers that the studio can fix most bugs and glitches in the game, and then we can enjoy a true war experience that, honestly, we can only find in this franchise.