Battlefield 2042 will follow the standard model of regular content updates as part of seasons lasting a few weeks each. We don’t have much details on the game’s seasonal content yet, but HE SAYS you are ready to share some suggestions.

As part of a report on the major shakeup the Battlefield franchise is undergoing, primarily with Vince Zampella from Respawn assuming command and interest of EA In building a Battlefield universe, we also learned about some of the plans for HE SAYS by the end of this year, and season one in early 2022. Although the game’s first season does not yet have a start date, we know it will begin early next year.

To that end, DICE revealed to GameSpot that we can look forward to a new map. The new map, called Exhibition, “will take map design to a whole new level “, according HE SAYS. It’s still unclear what that means or where the map will be placed. However, that quote is interesting because the players of Battlefield 2042 They’ve been asking for more infantry-centric maps, so that might be what the developer is referring to.

Of course, each season will also feature a new specialist, as well as new weapons and vehicles. While we wait for more details on the game’s first season, HE SAYS will debut in the first limited-time event of Battlefield 2042. Starting later this month, the mode will bring 64-player variants of Conquest and Breakthrough to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S.

In the more immediate future, we expect one last patch this year before DICE goes on vacation. The patch will mainly bring more bug fixes and balance adjustments in response to community feedback. If you missed it, here’s everything that update 0.3.0, Battlefield 2042’s biggest yet, brought to the game last week.