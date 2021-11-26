DICE Chief Designer Leaving Company Following Battlefield 2042 Launch

Battlefield 2042 went on sale a week ago, receiving a rather harsh reception among fans for various aspects, including a large number of bugs. The title currently has the worst reviews of the year on Steam, having received more than 26,000 negative reviews, as reported from VGC.

The same Anglo-Saxon news portal has had access to an internal email within the company, in which it is revealed that DICE Design Lead Leaving Company Following Battlefield 2042 Launch. Fawzi Mesmar, who had held this highly important position within the company since 2019, leading titles such as Battlefield V, Battlefront 2 and now Battlefield 2042, used this email to share his plans with the team. Take a break after the release of his latest first person shooter game.

In the email he also greatly appreciates the work of the rest of the team, and specifies that «I have received another offer that I could not refuse at another company that she was generous enough to wait until we had launched Battlefield 2042. It was very important to me to stay with the team while we managed to achieve this historic milestone. “

When talking about his successor, Mesmar specifies that although he has already been considering, prefers to save the time of the announcement for laterbecause right now you don’t want to distract the team from their current work. We will keep you informed about new news regarding the next destination of Mesmar and its succession.