From time to time, contests are held to win different editions and customizations of Xbox consoles, in order to delight fans with unique and collectible designs. Recently, the winner of a contest of the game Diablo showed his new console Xbox Series X personalized with the game, one that shines with unique details if you’re really a fan of the Blizzard saga.

Through his Twitter account, the player named Keimou3 shared a post with the custom console, gleaming it in all its glory on an altar that came with the set. What’s more, you can see the accessories that the console has, being an ideal set for fans.

Diablo Contest Winner Shows Off His Amazing Custom Xbox Series X

As we can see in the post, the user has been grateful and happy with the custom console. Diablo’s contest consisted of fans had to share a picture of their most prized possession in the series, And in this way, Blizzard executives chose the one that was best for them. This entire collectible set is valued at $ 889.00 USD, making it a highly valued console.

A tremendous joy has lived the fanatic who, from now on, will be able to use his Xbox Series X with all the characteristic style of Diablo. Undoubtedly, for the year 2022 great titles are expected, so It would not be strange to think that more custom consoles will reach more players.

