Diablo Co-Creator Apologizes for Activision Blizzard

A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard arose last week, this as a result of several accusations of harassment and inappropriate behavior at the company. During the last days, some ex-executives of this company have come to light to apologize, among them Chris Metzen, co-creator of Devil.

Through his Twitter account, Metzen, who went on to become a senior developer at Activision Blizzard behind Warcraft, StarCraft and Overwatch, issued a public apology for having the “privilege of not noticing” inappropriate behavior that has been pointed out in recent days within this company. This was what he commented:

“We failed, and I’m sorry. To all of you at Blizzard, those I know, and those I have never met, I offer my deepest apologies for the role I played in a culture that fostered bullying, inequality and indifference. Friends and colleagues, people I have valued and admired for years, suffered direct harm because I was not present enough to ask, listen, pay attention to these stories when it mattered. It is not enough to say ‘I see you’ and ‘I hear you’ when terrible things happen to women inside and outside the workplace. We have to be present enough and willing to ASK them what their day-to-day experiences are, and then do everything we can to support them with the respect, dignity, and opportunities they deserve. Rather than making a conscious decision to act in this way, we must consistently and carefully model this behavior with those around us, hold each other accountable (and be ready to be held accountable), and listen at every stage of the game. “

This is later than it should have been. Here’s my response. pic.twitter.com/0h8iF6a1JR – Chris Metzen (@ChrisMetzen) July 24, 2021

Chris Metzen began his career at Blizzard in 1994, working on series such as Warcraft, Diablo, and the Justice League Task Force. In 2016, after two decades working at the company, announced his retirement due to problems related to his mental health.

On related issues, Activision Blizzard has responded to the allegations in recent days. Similarly, a report reveals that Warcraft III: Reforged it was not delayed, because the company did not want to lose money on pre-orders.

Via: Chris Metzen

