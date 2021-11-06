It is already November, dear reader, and as every year this month marks World Diabetes Day, an epidemic that has affected us as a society, especially for four decades. The truth is that the years go by and we continue to see meager results from the health sector campaigns to prevent diabetes, which as we know is a terrible disease due to its consequences and the high prevalence in our country, between 10 and 15 %, which translates into between 13 and 19 million Mexicans living with this condition.

The reasons for the size of this epidemic are many and we always mention them: the current environment and lifestyle, where excessive sedentary lifestyle prevails, which has been aggravated by the confinement to which the Covid-19 pandemic led us; a diet rich in carbohydrates and poor in fruits and vegetables, as well as a high consumption of sugars, among other things, such as the famous “thrifty gene”, which distinguishes us as a Latin American culture.

As if that were not enough, our country holds the not honorable second place in overweight and obesity in the world, only after our neighboring country to the north, the United States, and we are world champions in consumption of soft drinks: Mexico is the first place in consumption of sugary drinks, with 165 liters per capita per year. In addition to this, it is estimated that around 80% of the child and adult population consume sugary drinks, which increases the risk of suffering from diabetes.

The “cherry on the cake”, from my point of view, is the cultural addiction to bread, which is exponential precisely in the Day of the Dead celebrations, but of course, not only on this date. The per capita consumption of bread in Mexico, according to the National Chamber of the Bakery Industry (Canainpa) is 33 kg per year, which is one of the highest in Latin America. The study was made by the chamber through the National Association of Professional Suppliers of the Bread, Pastry and Similar Industry (ANPROPAN).

Another chilling fact: based on the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in 2020 151,019 people died of diabetes, although due to the pandemic, it is very certain that 25,000 more people would have to be added to this statistic, whom They were classified in the death certificate as “death by Covid”, although in reality the underlying issue was diabetes. With this sum, 176 thousand deaths from diabetes, the number would be very close to the deaths registered by Covid during 2020, which were around 200 thousand, according to official figures.

Yes, Mexico is among the 25 countries with the highest incidence of diabetes and, as we said at the beginning, the results of the awareness campaigns are practically nil, since the statistics of the prevalence of this disease, far from decreasing, are on the rise, with all its consequences and the particular out-of-pocket expense and for the health sector that it implies.

In general, doctors in this country should have their alerts on to make general recommendations to their patients on the prevention of diabetes: get active, do a daily exercise routine – take a walk for example – eat in a balanced and healthy way – where vegetables and fruits are privileged-, hydrate with plain water, avoid sugary drinks and carbohydrate consumption -especially bread, among them-, maintain a healthy weight and go to medical check-ups on an ongoing basis.

In the framework of the commemoration of “World Diabetes Day” the Mexican Diabetes Federation (FMD) confirmed that worldwide one in 11 adults between 20 and 79 years old suffers from diabetes, and worst of all, many people Those who suffer from this terrible disease are not aware that they have it.

Also, as we know, diabetes can seriously damage vital organs and tissues. For this reason, Dr. Josefat Camacho, medical president of the FMD, warned: “Every 30 seconds a lower limb or part of it is lost due to amputation, as a result of diabetes, hence the importance of timely care of the diabetic foot in the moment an injury appears and not wait for it to heal on its own, but go to the health professional and receive treatment ”.

Doctors and patients should be concerned and busy with this issue, because it is a problem that concerns us all as a society. The internist and diabetologist, Adriana Vega, stressed that the situation will not change as long as the educational issue is not addressed, rather than only informative. “It is necessary to educate about it from children to act accordingly, it is not enough to inform.”

In full agreement with the doctor from Guadalajara.

Stethoscope

We had already said it in this column, but now our “guru” of the pandemic, the controversial Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, has already alerted us: we must be prepared for more rallies of Covid-19, for a fourth, fifth and even sixth wave. As part of the start of the national vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza, the pandemic management spokesperson stressed that, at this time, an “epidemiological reemergence” cannot be ruled out.