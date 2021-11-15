LaSalud.mx.- Diabetes is considered chronic and develops due to insufficiency or when insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, does not act properly so that blood sugar is transformed into energy and does not reach high levels circulating in the bloodstream.

When there is an excess of sugar in the blood, the person is considered to have diabetes and if there is not adequate control it can lead to serious complications and can even lead to death. Among the main comorbidities caused by diabetes are:

Eye diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Nerve damage

Kidney disease

Lower extremity and foot problems

Of the patients with diabetes, 80% have at least one comorbidity, and 43% need to treat three or more complications. And in relation to expenses, it is estimated that the costs related to the disease will grow by 11% until 2045, globally, reaching 845,000 million dollars.

Therefore, early detection to start the ideal treatment is essential and for this, Siemens Healthineers through its Laboratory Analysis area offers the following tests with emphasis on those less known by patients in general – HbA1c, Fructosamine, Peptide C and Insulin:

Test solution name Functionality Glucose The glucose method is an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of glucose in human serum, plasma, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid. Glycemic curve The glucose tolerance test, also called an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), is a test that your doctor may order to help diagnose diabetes, prediabetes, insulin resistance, or other disorders related to pancreatic cells. Fructosamine * It is intended for the determination of fructosamine concentration in human serum or plasma. Fructosamine is a glycosylated protein and an indicator of blood glucose levels used to identify the glycemic status of diabetics. HbA1c The glycosylated hemoglobin test, also known as HbA1C or A1C, is the main test for detecting diabetes, as it does not require fasting. Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen to tissues. The goal of managing diabetes is to keep blood glucose levels as close to normal as possible. Peptide-C * Peptide C is used to control insulin production and to help determine the cause of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia). C-peptide (PC) levels can be useful in classifying diabetes mellitus (DM). Insulin* The insulin test is used to measure insulin levels in the blood. The test result can help diagnose insulinoma, which are endocrine tumors, as well as identify insulin resistance and elevated insulin levels, problems that can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes.

In this month of diabetes awareness and fighting, have this chart handy and talk to your doctor about the best test for you.

DZ