The end of the year has finally arrived and that indicates that the Christmas season is here. Although they should be days of relaxation and tranquility for everyone, in the end it is not like that. There are people like those with diabetes for whom it is difficult to celebrate or simply be calm. Everything is due to the part of food and rest that is modified on these dates.

Why?

Having to explain to a loved one that although the dessert you brought looks delicious, you cannot taste it or have to refrain from drinking wine, even though everyone insists that a single glass does not hurt, it can be an ordeal and a source of stress for people with this condition.

Although maintaining adequate glucose levels is very important, being aware of your mental health is also very important. According to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with diabetes are 20% more likely to experience anxiety and stress during the Christmas season than those who do not suffer from it.

“Being a chronic disease, the treatment of diabetes becomes a factor that can cause stress in the daily life of patients and become a barrier to achieve effective glucose control,” says Paola López Pérez, Medical Manager of the Boehringer Ingelheim Cardiometabolic Area for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Self-care, which plays a very relevant role and should focus on having a proper eating planBeing physically active regularly, monitoring blood pressure and glucose levels and, above all, following the treatment prescribed by the doctor, becomes a challenge during these weeks of constant meetings.

“If we are already in treatment, ensuring adherence to it is essential. Previously, patients, especially those with type 2 diabetes, faced the challenge of polypharmacy, that is, having to consume different pills at different times and for different things. This caused forgetfulness, confusion or abandonment of treatment. Fortunately, today there are treatment options, such as DPP-4 inhibitors, which, in a single pill and with a single intake a day, allow them to control their glucose levels “

So, what to do?

To enjoy the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, in addition to having a more relaxed 2022, Paola López Pérez recommends:

• See a specialist in anxiety disorders. Approximately 33% to 50% of people with this disease suffer from the distress caused by diabetes and face feelings of frustration, tiredness and worry related to daily care and treatment.[ii]

• Not believing that it is necessary to attend all events, if an invitation causes more negative emotions than positive, perhaps missing is the best option.

• The flavor is not at odds with health, so to enjoy it to the fullest you can change the fried, gratin and high sodium dishes for baked, roasted or steamed recipes, and the desserts for dishes made with whole grains. , seeds or nuts.

• Talking with a specialist doctor can help people living with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus to simplify a treatment that consists of different pills at different times and for different things, by therapeutic solutions such as DPP-4 inhibitors from a single pill and in a single daily intake, which allow to have glucose levels under control in a simpler way.

To be able to focus on more Christmas earrings, such as gifts that are missing for the family exchange, the most important thing is to make sure that adherence to medical treatment is as simple as possible and does not become an additional stress factor, advises the expert.