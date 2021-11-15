LaSalud.mx.- Due to COVID-19, the great public health problem that diabetes represents in Mexico and in the world was evident, since the population with this condition was the most vulnerable to this new disease; To this was added that the confinement made change the lifestyle of the people, accentuating the sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, factors to develop diabetes.

The graduate Gisela Ayala Téllez, executive director of the Mexican Diabetes Federation, AC, in a press conference highlighted the importance of guaranteeing access to care for this disease, which affects more than 12 million people in our country.

“People with diabetes require ongoing care and support. It is extremely important that everyone in the country have access to useful information to be able to take responsibility for our health and also for the measures to prevent diabetes and its complications “added.

Diabetes is a chronic degenerative condition that occurs when the pancreas no longer produces enough insulin or when our body does not use the insulin it produces effectively, both situations are classified as type 2 diabetes (T2D).

On the other hand, prediabetes is a serious condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to diagnose the condition. People with prediabetes have a higher risk of developing T2D, however, this condition is reversible and its early detection helps prevent disease and all comorbidities.

The doctor Josafat Camacho Arellano, Medical President of the Mexican Diabetes Federation, AC, mentioned that “Mexico is the second country in the world with the highest rate of obesity and overweight, these conditions being the main risk factors for the development of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, since it is estimated that there is a 90% correlation between the two.”

On the other hand, the doctor Juan Omar Toledo, Medical Manager of the Metabolism Unit at Merck Mexico, stated that comprehensive treatment is crucial for people living with this condition to have a better quality of life.

In your opportunity, Cristian von Schulz-Hausmann, who recently assumed the position as CEO of Merck Mexico, stressed that the company constantly works to provide innovative solutions to the medical community in favor of patients so that they can have a better quality of life.

Some of the risk factors for developing diabetes are: having family members with diabetes; be over 45 years old; being obese or overweight; lactose intolerance; high blood pressure; high fats in the blood; bad nutrition; and lack of exercise.

RGP