DFSK has decided to raise its bet on SUV-type vehicles. The very important Chinese brand has on the agenda the launch of a whole series of new models. Some models that will reach the market throughout the year 2022. Among them, there is a 100% electric SUV.

The brand DFSK It has been able to gain a foothold in the competitive Spanish passenger car market. In a short space of time, it has created an interesting product offering. However, the range remains stark. That is why, for this new year that is just around the corner, the launch of a whole series of new and very interesting models is on the agenda.

DFSK will increase its SUV range in 2022. Among the launches to be carried out by this important manufacturer, two SUVs stand out that are called to play leading roles. And among them, there is a 100% electric vehicle that will allow the company to continue to consolidate itself as a benchmark for fully electric mobility.

DFSK Fengon 500, a compact SUV with bifuel mechanics

DFSK Fengon 500, a compact SUV with bifuel technology



A few months ago we exclusively anticipated the arrival in Spain of the new DFSK Fengon 500. This new model, which will fight in the C-SUV segment, will position itself as the “little brother” of the DFSK 580. Having a representative in this category will be decisive for DFSK can reach a larger potential audience. And this new model will boast of its relationship between equipment and price.

Under the hood of the new Fengon 500 is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 116 hp and 148 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated with a CVT-type automatic gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. One of the determining keys is that a version with bifuel technology so that said engine can work with LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). Therefore, it will be able to wear the ECO environmental badge of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).

The landing of the new Fengon 500 in Spanish dealers was set for the end of 2021. However, the current situation generated by the global shortage of semiconductors and microchips, has made its arrival materialize in 2022. The starting price will be around 18,900 €.

DFSK Seres SF5, an electric SUV with almost 700 hp

DFSK Seres SF5, an interesting new electric SUV



2022 will be the year in which DFSK will increase its commitment to 100% electric mobility. And it is that it will introduce its second electric vehicle to the Spanish market. After the commercial launch of the DFSK Seres 3, an SUV that has already established itself in dealerships, it is time to go one step further and offer a more technologically advanced proposal with superior performance. The new DFSK Seres SF5.

This new electric SUV it will be positioned one notch above the mentioned Seres 3 in the DFSK range. The new SF5 Seres measures 4.7 meters long and in its entrails is a 90 kWh lithium ion battery. Develops a power of 510 kW (694 hp) and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 230 km / h (electronically limited). The autonomy, according to the homologation cycle applied in China, exceeds 500 kilometers. Under the WLTP cycle it will declare less autonomy. In addition, it is also confirmed that an extended autonomy version will be introduced in our market.

The commercial launch of the Seres SF5 in Spain was set for this same year. However, and due to the current situation, the company has chosen to set its arrival in 2022.