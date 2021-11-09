One of the people in charge of the series Dexter says that nobody is prepared for the final episode of the new season.

Dexter It began to air in 2006 to 2013 for 8 seasons, but its end did not satisfy the fans. Now they will premiere new episodes and they want everything to be up to expectations, but above all they pretend “to break»Internet with its grand finale.

Now the first episode of the new season of Dexter It has already been broadcast and we will have to wait until January 10, 2022 to see the last one. While the showrunner and screenwriter Clyde phillips, said about the ending that: “It will be surprising, inevitable and will blow up the Internet. It is, personally I think, the best thing I have written ».

He also praised the director Marcos Siega, since he said of him: “I couldn’t have more experience and a best friend from the show. He believes it is the best he has ever directed. By the way, I haven’t seen it yet. I only saw how it was filmed. We’re editing episodes 7 and 8 right now, so I haven’t seen 10 yet. I can’t wait to tell you the truth. “

Reason why they have done this new season.

Own Clyde phillips said this season is possible because the original series finale of Dexter the fans didn’t like it. But it still would have been impossible without the lead actor.

‘Part of this had to do with Michael C. Hall he just felt the time was right. I flew to New York, went to see Michael, put down my tape recorder, and told him five to ten pages of how the season would feel. We talked about a couple of things, and at the end of that conversation, he said, I love it. I’m in”.

The first episode has already aired and has revealed important details like that 10 years after the events of the season 8 finale, Dexter morgan leads a quiet life under the alias of Jim lindsay in the small town of Iron Lake, in upstate New York. Furthermore, he has been controlling his murderous impulses, but they return after an altercation with an Iron Lake man named Matt.

Are you looking forward to seeing that great Dexter finale? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.