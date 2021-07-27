Dexter comes back and makes it as a limited series which is intended to close the loose ends of the original story. The news surprised the specialized critics, moved the fans and created enough expectation that its premiere in November is not a small event. But, of course, it has not been an easy path. To all the production hurdles that it meant to reunite the original team and find the correct story, it also had to fight against the pandemic.

The showrunner of Dexter, Clyde phillips, He recounted days ago how he dealt with the pressure of quarantine. Amid the excitement over the short trailer released, Phillips explained how the portraits and security measures affected the show’s production.

In fact, the story appears to have remained fairly intact despite the drawbacks. Phillips, who led the show’s panel at Comic-Con International, made it clear that the inevitable precautions did not change the gist of the plot.

Of course, there were some inconveniences due to the multiple security measures, which affected the filming time. But in hindsight, Phillip admitted that they only changed a few scenes involving crowds. In his words, the change did not affect the thematic unit of the show and, to the relief of his fans, much less the most important points.

“It affected the scripts only slightly,” the showrunner explained to questions on the subject. “I think it might have shocked the directors and their intentions a bit. There were also some crowd scenes that we had to rewrite. For example, there was a large church, a Christmas scene that we had to rewrite because we couldn’t put so many people in the same room at the same time. But for the most part we have been diligent and fortunate and relatively unaffected because we have been very careful. ”

Dexter, lots of news and fresh blood

At the Comic-Con International panel, all kinds of questions arose and, also, the long-awaited trailer for the show. The long conversation spread to various points of interest, including confirming the name of the show. Dexter: New Blood.

The title seems to confirm what was already suspected: Dexter is back to his old ways. Most likely, fans will witness a whole new series of murders. The favorite serial killer on television, he returns to his old habits and, in addition, he will do it to return to the peculiar personality of the character.

Also during the event it was confirmed that Jennifer Carpenter I’d come back as Debra Morgan and John lithgow like Trinity Killer. For now, none of the characters appeared in the previews, advertising or trailer, which suggests an obvious strategy of the channel.

And even though Phillips has denied that it is season nine.But rather a return in limited series form, the panel made several things clear. The intention of the entire production team is to make amends for the criticized mistakes of season eight, which still arouses discomfort among fans.

A long journey back to the small screen

Dexter it is one of the few series that did not have to dispense with the argument in favor of speeding up production. That, thanks to Showtime’s strategy of record with strict security measures. As if that wasn’t enough, filming sped up towards the end of December 2020, so the hiatus didn’t affect them at all.

Sanitary precautions avoided, on the other hand, interruptions due to contagion. Something that did happen with several series including The House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones from HBO. However, the strategy of Dexter of filming scene after scene in blocks that didn’t need extra staff on set, it paid off.

For Phillips, they are a vindication of the avalanche of criticism it received with the end of season eight. The final chapter of Dexter is considered one of the most hated on television. In addition, one that according to specialized critics, distorts the meaning of the program.

According to his showrunner, the limited series will allow the character to grow in new directions. Dexter features a new set of characters, including Clancy Brown as the villain Kurt Caldwell and Julia Jones, who plays the girlfriend of Dexter’s police chief.

To the surprise of much of the audience, Phillips ended the panel, making it clear that the new chapters are drastically different from the original series. Which can be good or bad news, depending on how you look at it. We will have to wait until November to verify it.