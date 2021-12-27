We could say, almost with all certainty, that this week’s episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is small in its execution – except for a couple of other characters, we practically move in pairs of protagonists – but not for that less intense than expected at this point in the series.

As always, from here on spoiler for ‘Dirty Game’, the eighth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

We started the episode just as we ended the previous one, with Jim / Dexter (Michael C. Hall) being taken by surprise by Kurt’s henchman played by Shuler Hensley. The moment, remember, could not be worse since our protagonist was on his way to tell Harrison (Jack Alcott) the whole subject of the dark passenger in the hope that this would not only unite them but save them.

Visions of Carnage

By the way, while trying to regain consciousness, Dexter has a dream in which he sees his son blasting off the high school bullies. It’s not what the kid is busy with but we find him having a father-child moment with Kurt (Clancy Brown), who is tricking him into the trap he has designed for father and son.

Dexter manages to escape from his captor, but along the way he becomes Elric’s potential prey, who chases him shotgun in hand in which our protagonist knows that his son’s life depends on his getting out of this alive. Thus, we find ourselves in a race against time to avoid a manhunt, the way to kill the serial killer of Iron Lake.

Here I admit that it was not clear to me Kurt’s route plan with this plan, because if his idea was to kill Harrison in front of Dexter (which makes all the sense in the world) that impatience when starting his own hunt remains as a mere script spring to justify the dramatic (and triumphant) entrance of the protagonist. On the other hand, not only would he have to kill the boy, but if the little-future father is not charged it would be like spitting up.

Beyond the qualifications in the intentions, what is clear is that this episode, and this situation, not only solves (part) of this great father-child conflict that has led us – sometimes with more and others with less wisdom – throughout the season but also reveals the main letters Heading into a final stretch of bare-chested confrontation.

Pieces to fit





Speaking of cards, or pieces, plot b of the episode has been dedicated to Angela (Julia Jones) and her goal of fitting the pieces into the whole puzzle about Dexter. We have already talked on more than one occasion how rusty (or rather careless) our protagonist was becoming … and, in Angela’s investigation, those things – the thing with the town camels – are coming back to bite. .

Even more so when he discovers that ketamine was also an element used by the famous murderer of the bay. It was a matter of time before we reached this point. Now that you have a more or less clear and obviously sinister theory, This final installment of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ aims higher and higher in many ways.

For now, the next two episodes are going to have to solve the whole plot and, although it is to be expected that we will continue to have father and son moments, we will have to see how the whole thing about Kurt on the run is resolved And how does Angela deal with her ex? Boyfriend. Next week we will get out of doubt.