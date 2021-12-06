One of the questions we had with ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is how long the cover of the character of Michael C. Hall as Jim Lindsay. With ‘Fugitivo’ we reached the middle of the season and it seems that the countdown, in this sense, is already underway.

By the way, from here spoilers for the fifth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

As I said in the previous episode, we are already in the middle of the second act and right now we are in the middle of several very interesting conflicts. The most important, the gap between father and son caused by Jim’s confrontationSure enough Harrison was the one who stabbed Ethan. A moment of tension that does not turn out the way he wanted.

Father courage

It is Harrison who continues to structure the plot of this additional season of the series. This time it will be an overdose at a party where it is honored as the hero of the insti. This awakens Dexter’s dark passenger again, who goes after the town’s camels with a certain impulsiveness that shows that he is still somewhat rusty at the ground control.

I do not mean, at all, by pretending to beat one up so that the police will not catch you, but a feeling that he does not finish refining his modus operandi and his meticulousness. Luckily his girlfriend is not in town, since Angela (Julia Jones) is in New York to go to a police conference and, incidentally, try to investigate the alleged whereabouts of Matt.

As the police try to figure out why Kurt (Clancy Brown) is lying, we are witnesses of another visual confirmation. Here I have to admit that the scriptwriters (Veronica West signs this episode) have been clever and have not traced the scene from episode 2, but we see that the girl gets something froggy to her executioner to such an extent that her death is not as it is supposed to be. Or, in other words, it had to have been hunted.

I admit that I feel somewhat disappointed by how simple and somewhat flat that, in appearance, this subplot is being. But I also think there is a lot of potential here for subsequent episodes to unravel exactly how is the mental process of our antagonist.

Hello dexter





Finally we have the issue of Dexter’s cover and the omen that things are going to get ugly in this regard. On the one hand, a high-spirited Harrison tells Audz that her father’s real name is not Jim. For another, we have the return of Angel Batista (David Zayas), who is a speaker at the congress that Angela attends.

A later conversation, in which the Iron Lake boss talks about the missing persons case, brings up the Trinity Killer and how it was Debra who solved the case because of her tenacity. The pity is that she is dead, like her brother … and her son, Harrison.

So the end of the episode consists of our police adding two and two and printing Dexter Morgan’s obituary. What will happen next? Well, we will have to wait a week, but surely the confrontation of the truth will not be pretty. Sure, it’s one thing to admit to having had a previous life and another thing to discover what he did in Miami.