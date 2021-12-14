Return Digital just released the first trailer of Trek To Yomi, a new indie proposal developed by Leonard Menchari and Flying wild hog of the samurai fighting genre. Trek To Yomi would arrive sometime in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as the Xbox Game Pass service.

In the debut trailer for Trek to Yomi we can notice the cinematic approach of the game, which seems to have sections of exploration in 3D and others of combat in two dimensions. This action-genre single-player adventure features katana-based combat, with visuals that streamline combat.

Patience and time control are essential for the game’s combat, based on quick reactions and predicting the movements of your opponents. Use the force of your enemy against them in order to throw them off balance and disarm them until they have an opening to deliver a mortal blow. The combat of Trek to Yomi promises to be deep and frantic.

Although some scenes in the trailer show cinematic shots of 1v1 sword duels, the combat of Trek To Yomi nor it is limited to single player fights, so you will face entire groups of enemies. The variety of enemies includes spearmen, archers, snipers, and fantastic creatures from folk tales.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date for Trek to Yomi but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022. It is already confirmed that Trek To Yomi will reach the Xbox Game Pass service since its launch. You can also buy it at Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.