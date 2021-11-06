Devil May Cry anime details first revealed

In case you weren’t aware, Devil may cry will also have its own anime adaptation for Netflix. The person in charge of the project is nothing more and nothing less than Adi Shankar, who headlined the anime of Castlevania for this same platform streaming, and that today he has revealed additional details about the series.

Talking with IGN, Shankar revealed that the script for the first season is ready and specifically, it will be eight chapters. Additionally, we will see both Vergil like Lady, as well as other characters in the franchise that he has no intention of revealing for now.

In accordance with Shankar, Capcom is supporting the project one hundred percent, in addition to the fact that the Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer of the games Devil may cry, is working closely with Shankar to make sure everything goes smoothly. Finally, he confirmed that Chris pratt he will not lend his voice to anyone.

We still don’t know when this anime will arrive at NetflixBut if all goes well, maybe we will see it at the end of next year.

Editor’s Note: The Castlevania anime was certainly an excellent adaptation of this incredible franchise, so I am confident that the Devil May Cry anime will be just as good. Now we just have to wait for its release date to see it for ourselves.

