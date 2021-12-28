The studio made up of former Call of Duty managers will intensify its efforts on its new project over the next year.

As already announced this year, Sony, in addition to having its most recognized exclusive studios, It has a series of lesser known additions, among these we can find Firewalk Studios, Haven Studios and Deviation Games. In addition, these companies have in common that they have been recently founded.

As you have already seen in the title, today we are going to talk about the last study mentioned and about his first project for PlayStation 5. Deviation Games, made up of two former Treyarch developers and, of course, Call of Duty (Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell), already confirmed that they were going to work on a new triple A IP for the next generation PlayStation console, and now they have offered a new update on the status of the study and on the aforementioned title.

The news has been told by Jason Blundell himself via a video on the Deviation Games YouTube channel, in which you have confirmed that the triple A title will enter its full production during 2022Therefore, for next year it seems that its development will intensify much more. Currently, the study has some 100 persons and apparently they have been for a long time working in pre-production of the aforementioned game, which it will surely be a first person shooter, although nothing is confirmed yet. The company appears to be trying to focus on innovation and finding “the marriage between game design and storytelling“.

Deviation Games has confirmed that its PS5 project will go into full production in 2022.

That said, and considering that the game will begin its full production during the next year, it seems that we will have to wait a long time for new details or some kind of confirmation regarding the nature and characteristics of this new triple A for PS5. In fact, it is to be expected that Deviation Games Please offer us more information again using your YouTube channel as an intermediary. It will be necessary to be attentive.

