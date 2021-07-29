Facebook has recently put a ten figure price tag to his efforts to conquer the metaverse or the future virtual universe that is approaching, not only from the company of Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook’s CFO, David Wehner says it will cost the company several billion dollars working on augmented and virtual reality technology to drive a metaverse, an idea for a digital world that increasingly blurs the lines between physical reality and online experiences.

Wehner made the comments in a conference call with analysts last night, offering the first snapshot of how much it will cost Facebook to maneuver this fledgling concept. (A little more specifically, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney puts the figure at around $ 5 billion.)

A compatible virtual universe

Facebook said on Monday that the metaverse project would be under the domain of Andrew Bosworth, the director of Facebook’s Reality Labs, the team skunkwork of the initiative (those who develop the budding project) within the social media firm.

Bosworth said he hopes to create an experience where users can move from your physical environment to an all-encompassing digital world “As easily as moving from one room of your home to the next.” For this to happen, Facebook currently has more than 700 job openings on its job portal for AR and VR roles.

Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge earlier this week that sees the metaverse as “the successor to mobile internet”. Facebook isn’t the only one interested in building the metaverse.

The idea of ​​such a place is popular especially with video game companies, especially Fortnite from Epic Games, which increasingly resembles the metaverse-type worlds shown in movies like The Matrix Y Ready Player One.

The metaverse “is certainly not something a single company is going to build,” Zuckerberg said, “But I think a big part of our next chapter will hopefully help build that.”

By Abram Brown in Forbes EU.