We are used to receiving the same news every year around this time of November: Apple closes App Store Connect (the platform that developers use to send their applications) during the Christmas holidays so that everyone can rest for a few days. But this year the tradition breaks.

The company has confirmed in a statement on its official website that this year there will be no closure and developers will be able to continue submitting their applications for the App Store to review at any time during the holidays.

Christmas with the App Store, but more calmly

So developers will not have to take into account closing days in their calendar, although Apple also warns: the reviews during those holidays may take longer than normal. Therefore, it is recommended that only applications and updates be submitted for review. whose publication in the Apple Store is urgent.

It sounds like Apple has decided to leave a team of people attentive to App Store Connect during Christmas in case there are needs. It makes sense when our lives increasingly depend on the steps we can do through mobile applications: a good example to take advantage of this change would be a bank that needs to apply an urgent update to its application to solve a security hole.

