Developer Defends Challenger Edition

The games that PlayStation Plus subscribers would have access to during December were recently announced. AND GodFall, published by Gearbox, appeared as the main title. However, its reception by users was not entirely good, since it is about the Challenger Edition, a version that gives you access to the after game of this action RPG, unlocking characters with maximum level, as well as the rarest and most powerful items of the regular delivery, in order to test the game at the highest level. But if what you were looking for was the main campaign of the game, you will not be able to play it in this edition, but you will have to pay an extra to have the complete game.

To the discontent of PlayStation Plus users, who claim that normally the games granted in this subscription each month are full-price titles and classify the Challenger Edition as a trial version, a spokesperson for the developer studio Counterplay spoke about it with the portal Eurogamer. The messenger expressed that GodFall Challenger Edition is not a simple demo of the game, but a new edition of limited features at a reduced price.

And through a press release, Counterplay also stated that the Challenger Edition will be coming for free to PC via the Epic Games Store for a limited time from December 9-16. After that date, it can be purchased for approximately $ 14.99 USD or $ 315 MXN.

Via: Counterplay