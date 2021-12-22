Deutsche Telekom reported, through a press release, that its subsidiary T-Systems MMS will use its infrastructure to participate in the public blockchain network Polkadot as a validator, which is why, without giving the amount of the amount, it has acquired the DOT cryptocurrency. , the native token of the Polkadot network, supporting interoperability between decentralized blockchain networks.

T Systems MMS, by participating in the Polkadot network as a validator, would support the exchange of messages between independent blockchains, and to ensure the provision and operation of infrastructure.

The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary will use the Open Telekom Cloud cloud service, which complies, according to Telekom, the Head of Cloud Computing Communication, Frank Leibiger, with strict security requirements and compliance with the European legal framework, in addition to that, with Its independence will provide decentralization, the main characteristic of a blockchain network.

Dr. Andreas Dittrich, who is the director of the Center for Blockchain Solutions at T-Systems MMS, said he fully believes in the future vision of a connected world and commented: “As Deutsche Telekom, we have always supported the collaboration of people and companies, now also with decentralized technologies. Polkadot is a heterogeneous and multi-chain network that allows several blockchains of different characteristics to carry out arbitrary communications between chains under shared security. “

Finally, it should be noted that it would not be the first cryptocurrency investment news in relation to Deutsche Telekom and its subsidiary, since the European telecommunications giant would have invested in Celo, as reported by Cointelegraph in the middle of this year, when it also Its subsidiary T-Systems MMS in addition to making a “significant purchase” of CELO tokens, it also became a validator on the Celo network of mobile decentralized finance.

It may interest you: