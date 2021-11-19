Details you (maybe) didn't see from the new Spider-Man: No way home trailer

Let’s do a quick review of everything we have seen in these new three minutes of video and take some hypothesis about:

The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is over confirming many of the speculations that fans have been sharing on forums all these months. In case it was not clear to us, the spell that Peter asked Doctor Strange for all humanity to forget his secret identity has not turned out very well. The multiverse It has been opened and the movie looks like it’s going to be a really fun mess.

Already in the previous trailer we could see Doctor Octopus, played by the same Alfred Molina who would give life to Doc Ock in Spider-man 2 in 2004. With this small detail, many have already taken it upon themselves to imagine who the other antagonists of the plot would be, and they got it right.

In this new trailer it is officially confirmed that we will have Lizard and to Sandman. We can also see the Green Goblin in exactly the same outfit that Willem Dafoe wore in the Tobey Maguire movies. Come on, at this point, they are leaving us very chewed that Strange’s alteration of space and time have brought us to the present the villains of the previous installments.

Electro returns to its roots

For Octopus the years have not passed, but Electro it seems that it has been completely redesigned and is closer to the original concept of the comics. Already in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the bluish appearance of this character was highly criticized. The scriptwriters have been very good rebujito that has occurred with the multiverse, since they will be able to recover Steve Ditko’s design without having to justify anything to anyone.

Are all the villains enemies of Spider-Man?

Do you remember the theories people came up with with the first trailers of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and that they finally did not give a single one? Making a trailer is already an art in itself, and convincing the viewer of one thing to finally surprise them during the screening is something that is becoming quite fashionable.

Although obviously there is already a basis on which we can advance many things in this film, there is one thing that is clear, and it is that there is too many villains. Even for Spidey and Strange. We should not rule out that there is a top villain and that all these characters do not really come in order to kill Peter Parker.

Has Octopus been tuned with Stark technology?

Yes, Octavius ​​has been preserved in formaldehyde these years, but… what about those tentacles? They are new, right?

Well, there are two possibilities. Either Mr. Otto Octavius ​​goes to the same body shop as Iron Man himself, or he has stolen Stark Industries technology for the occasion.

Peter’s friends … do they remember his identity?

No trailer is assembled in chronological order, we all know that. Every time Peter’s friends appear in this new snippet they seem to recognize our protagonist No problem. Would Strange try to prevent them from forgetting Parker along the way and hence the whole spell going wrong?

We got JK ​​Simmons back

JK Simmons’ performance as J. Jonah Jameson In the Sam Raimi trilogy he brought us very good moments, so much so that there is not a day that we do not see his image that was turned into a meme for posterity. It is also seen in a frame in this new trailer.