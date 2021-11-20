Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo assures that the iPhone 14 will integrate Wi-Fi 6E technology to improve connectivity.

Despite the fact that the launch of the iPhone 13 is relatively recent, Many users are already wondering what it will be like and whether or not the next Apple phone model will be worth it.. In this sense, it seems that little by little features such as the design, specifications or price of the iPhone 14 are being intuited, and it seems that more and more details about this supposed iPhone are being discovered.

Specifically, the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently spoken out about it, stating that part of the devices that Apple will launch throughout the year 2022 will include Wi-Fi 6E technology, where it seems that the iPhone 14 could also be located.

Trouble Ahead for Apple and Your iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 would arrive with Wi-Fi 6E technology, but it would not be the only one

Just like shared iMore, it seems that Ming-Chi Kuo has ensured that the company’s products would arrive with Wi-Fi 6 / 6E during the year 2022, based on information from suppliers. Specifically, the rumor focuses on the iPhone 13, as well as the “Apple VR” set about which too much information has not yet been obtained.

In fact, the leaked information doesn’t just stay here. It seems that the forecasts would be to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E / 7 during the year 2023, and in 2024 to make the official leap towards Wi-Fi 7 technology. In this way, it could be possible that more and more devices are compatible with these technologies:

We predict that the main Wi-Fi specifications adopted by the most prominent manufacturers during 2022, 2023 and 2024 will be Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, Wi-Fi 6E / 7 and Wi-Fi 7. We also believe that both the iPhone 14 and the set “Apple VR” will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, which is expected to push more competing products to adopt Wi-Fi 6E.

iPhone 14: design, specs and price we think we know

In the same way, despite the news you should bear in mind that to be able to use Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 14 you will need to have a router compatible with it. If you comply with this, you will be able to enjoy better data transmission speeds through this technology, as well as better performance if you have several devices connected to the network.

