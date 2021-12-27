Details of a Harry Potter MMO developed by EA revealed that ended up being canceled

At the moment we know of the existence of a single Harry Potter game in this new generation of consoles, the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy from Warner Bros Games, which has been pushed back to 2022. While we await new information and the release date, Kim Salzer, who served as EA’s director of product marketing from 2000-2003, has revealed details of a Harry Potter MMO. which ended up being canceled for different reasons.

Through an interview on the Twitch channel of The Real Brandolorian, Salzer revealed that many years ago she was involved and excited about a Harry Potter MMO that EA ended up canceling due to doubts about the longevity of the franchise. In addition, he revealed all these details of the game, which we are going to leave you next.

It was a big project for me, because I was so personally involved in it, and it was such a huge intellectual property (a massively multiplayer online Harry Potter game). We did all the research, we built the beta, it was a combination of online / offline experiences where we sent things to the kids, like awards, ribbons and the like. We investigated thoroughly, very confident in the success of this. But the Harry Potter MMO was scrapped, for lack of a better term, because EA was going through changes at the time and they just didn’t know or didn’t believe enough that this IP would have a shelf life of more than a year or two.

Although there are still fans wanting to enjoy a Harry Potter MMO, we remind you that by 2022, it is most likely that we can be enjoying Hogwarts Legacy, since the release date may have been revealed through a recent interview to Rachel Wakley.