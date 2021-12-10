The experience of watching a series or movie does not end with the end credits, and Netflix has taken advantage of the interest generated by their titles to launch a new platform called Tudum. Is about a companion website designed for the public to know in depth everything about their favorite productions.

We could define Tudum as the hub official Netflix catalog information. By accessing it, users can enjoy a very wide variety of content related to the proposals that are a trend in the service of streaming. We are talking about a site that includes news, trailers, curiosities, guides and a wide variety of exclusive content.

According publishes Netflix, Tudum is a platform that is in full development. In fact, for now it seems that it is only available in English. However, it already has an interesting amount of content. Clearly, the intention behind this proposal is keep audiences permanently connected to the movie or series they just watched; So if you want to know more about the cast, or explore some aspects of the plot in depth, you can do so without leaving the portal. And even receive first-hand information on release dates and season renewals for Netflix original titles.

Other typical sections also appear, such as the ranking of the most popular titles and the list of upcoming releases. And to this we must add the clips with behind-the-scenes material and the typical breakdowns of characters and actors to know who is who in each production.

Tudum aims to become the distinctive complement of Netflix

Clearly, one of the highlights of Tudum is that it brings together a lot of Netflix-related material in one place. However, the really distinctive element is that the content is personalized according to what each person usually watches. For this, it is necessary to be logged in with the account that is used regularly on the platform. streaming, of course. This means that the experience will be curated according to the taste of each user, in order that what is presented is truly relevant.

According to Bozoma Saint John, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, Tudum wants “fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, feed their obsessions and start new conversations.”

Thus, Netflix also expands the use of Tudum as a distinctive brand of the company.. Let us remember that the first edition of TUDUM was held in September; This global event was used to publicize the main news about the content on its way to the platform. There we learned previews and first glimpses of the most recent seasons of productions such as The Money Heist, Cobra Kai Y Stranger things, and confirmations of new proposals such as Extraction 2 Y Vikings: Valhalla, among many others.

If Netflix does its best, Tudum has more than enough resources to become in a mandatory stop site for users. Everything will depend on whether the content is really of quality, and not a simple promotional excuse for the series and films available in the catalog.