destroying Samsung, Huawei or Xiaomi

It’s official now: Motorola just smashed the high-end for 2022 with a new device. The company has not been completely competitive in previous years when it comes to high-end ranges, but this will change in the face of 2022. In China it has just presented the Motorola Edge X30, a premium high-end device with the latest hardware and an interesting design. The price that Motorola has set in China exposes Samsung, Huawei or even Xiaomi.

New design for the Motorola Edge X30

The company has slightly changed the design from its Edge previous. Now the X30 offers a glass rear with a large camera module and a centered company logo, in style. Manzana. The front has tight bezels and a centered screen hole.

The general appearance of the device is very good and stands out for offering a matte glass back and not a glossy one. The fingerprint sensor is located on the screen, it has USB C and lacks a headphone jack.

It may not be the most spectacular high-end in terms of design or the prettiest, but Motorola it does not aim for this objective. The company has created a terminal with a decent design and a most attractive interior with an extremely competitive price.

Features of the Motorola Edge X30

6.67 inch screen: OLED FullHD + Refresh rate of 144 Hz

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

50 + 50 + 2 MP rear camera

60 MP front camera

Metal and glass body

USB C and fingerprint sensor

Support 5G, WiFi, NFC …

5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charge

Android 11

The device offers one of the best displays, the best processor, the best memory chips, incredible fast charging, a promising camera module, and one of the best front cameras on the market.

Motorola, finally, has done a very good job with a high-end device for several years now. The company wants to get fully back into the higher-end market and with this Edge X30 you can get it.

This device will have little to envy the Samsung Galaxy S22, Huawei Mate 50, Xiaomi 12 or OnePlus 10 Pro. It is on par in hardware and performance, the only weak point being the rear camera. We’ll see how those 50 MP sensors are shared in real life.

Motorola Edge X30 price

Not only will it be able to compete with the bigger ones when it comes to features, but all indications are that it will be cheaper than most. In China it has been put on sale with a price of 416 euros or 470 dollars to change for the 8/128 GB version. The highest 12/256 GB version is available for sale at a price of 471 euros or 533 dollars.

We will have to wait for the device to arrive in Europe, probably renamed as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. If the price remains around 600-700 euros / dollars we could be facing one of the most interesting high-end of the year.