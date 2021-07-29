Shang-Chi faces his inevitable destiny as one of the most powerful men in China, in the new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

With the return of Marvel Studios premieres to the big screen, one of the most anticipated productions for 2021 is Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, in what will be the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to mystical places like China. , as shown in his new trailer.

Marvel Studios shared a new trailer with unreleased material from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, exploring the family legacy of Shang-Chi, who is the son of the Mandarin, the main villain of the plot.

“You cannot flee from your destiny” is the message that the Mandarin gives to Shang-Chi, who is the heir to one of the powerful lineages of China, and the leader of The Ten Rings, one of the most fearsome groups in the entire world. Marvel Universe.

More details of Shang-Chi

The new Marvel Studios film will present the true version of one of the most fearsome villains of The House of Ideas, the Mandarin, but this nemesis does not come alone, since Fing-Fam-Foom will debut in the MCU, in addition to the possible return of The Abomination.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from Marvel Studios, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past that he believed to have left behind when he becomes involved in the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. .

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton, this new adventure from Marvel Studios will hit theaters on September 3, 2021.

Source: Marvel studios

