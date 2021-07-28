The Covid-19 pandemic not only increased unemployment in Mexico but also the number of online course students increased by 11%, however, just over half of them are unemployed, according to the study: “Online education in Mexico 2021” prepared by the Internet MX Association and OCCMundial.

“During the pandemic, people decided to invest their time and income in continuing to prepare, even if they lost their jobs. We see an increase of 11% compared to 2019. It is important to say that the rate of people who do not work increased but it is also positive for people to continue preparing regardless of whether they lost their jobs due to the pandemic, ”said David Centeno, Strategic Planning Manager of OCCMundial in a press conference.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), for the first quarter of 2021 there were 2.1 million jobs to be replaced, where women represent 71% of those who have not yet recovered their positions.

Faced with an uncertain context on issues of job stability, the main objectives of those who continue their studies are: increase knowledge, obtain a new job, have a better salary and, a reason that intensified during the pandemic, the interest in working in a transnational company.

“Internet users are looking for flexibility in the study plan and schedules and also a study plan oriented to the labor market, both in 2019 and 2021, however, The issue of having quality teachers is an aspect that students demand the most, it has become the third most important today and in 2019 it was the fourth, “added Centeno.

The study also found that people with salary ranges of less than 10,000 pesos seek face-to-face education, while those who receive between 10,000 and 40,000 pesos prefer the online and mixed modality. However, the availability of time linked to unemployment is also an influencing factor.

“61% of those who seek the face-to-face modality do so because they do not have a job And this is important because here we are talking about times, about how universities or institutions give flexible schedules, study plans because those who seek this modality have more time; while those looking for an online or mixed modality are employed and looking for flexibility ”.

The average cost of online education is 3,800 pesos per month and under the mixed model they prefer to study bachelor’s, engineering and master’s degrees, while the online modality is used to take refresher courses or diplomas.

“As a result of the pandemic, education underwent some changes that had a greater impact on those who studied under the face-to-face model, as they were forced to continue their studies through video calls or online platforms. In the future there is a totally different panorama than we saw prior to the pandemic, as there is greater interest in studying under mixed models or 100% online“, Concluded the Strategic Planning manager of OCCMundial.

