Despite its disastrous launch, new statistics have revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has risen as one of the most played and sold games on Valve’s Steam store in 2021. Cyberpunk 2077 received an influx of positive reviews on Steam in the last month , with players making their many problems disappear and giving the infamous title a fair chance after continued support from its developers. With nearly 20,000 recent reviews due to holiday season sales, the title is now at “Mostly Positive” in the store and those numbers are expected to rise in 2022 as new updates are released.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in late 2020 and quickly became one of the most controversial releases in recent video game history after launching with an abundance of serious bugs, low frame rates, and blurry textures that sapped its performance across multiple platforms. . Arguably the most flawed AAA game to hit stores, both PlayStation and Xbox offered gamers a refund of the title a month after its release, with PlayStation even temporarily removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store following severe backlash. and the incessant requests for refunds. Since then, CD Projekt Red has made revitalizing the ill-fated title a top priority, releasing several patches throughout 2021 and delaying next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 until next year.

A year after its release, it appears that CD Projekt Red’s promise to amend Cyberpunk 2077 to its intended form is turning out to be true, as new statistics on Steam reveal that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most played and sold games on Steam. despite its controversial release. Posted in Best of Steam 2021 on Valve’s storefront, Cyberpunk 2077 can be seen in both the “Best Sellers” and “Most Played” sections of the store’s public stats. Although, obviously, it has not reached the “Platinum” category, since this level is packed with multiplayer, it seems that the title has reached the “Silver” category, where other 2021 titles appear such as Resident Evil: Village and Age of Empires IV. What is shocking, however, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is at the top of the most played list, with over 200,000 players in 2021, despite being a single player game.

In a recent statement, CD Project Red CEO Adam Kiciński reaffirmed the studio’s belief in Cyberpunk 2077 even with its ongoing problems and negative acclaim. Interestingly, Kiciński claims that Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a good game and will sell for years, despite its bumpy original release and infamous history. The person in charge suggests that the game would be labeled as “good” because the brand awareness is great as the consoles get more powerful over time to improve the updates and not because of its gameplay and story, which leaves its future uncertain.

Despite breaking records in 2021, CD Projekt Red’s first-person sci-fi sandbox still has a long way to go before its disastrous launch can redeem itself and surpass the bar set by the universally acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild. Hunt from the study. It is not known how well Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived in the future, but the addition of more quality of life updates in 2022 could claim the title.