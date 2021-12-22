We have been hearing for years that China is going to surprise us with its processors and graphics. But the reality is that we are at the end of 2021 and at the moment they have not launched anything that is really a qualitative leap.

Chinese graphics card maker Jing Jiawei has just announced that it is starting production of its JM9 chip, its first GPU that claimed to be as powerful as NVIDIA’s RTX 1080.

The graphics chip has received the green light after completing preliminary tests that ensure that the process has gone well and that the chips have no errors in construction and design.

The JM9, they explain from China, It is prepared to meet the most demanding standards, being able to fulfill tasks focused on artificial intelligence, traditional gaming, geographic information systems, CAD-based design and virtualization.

The eastern manufacturer has carried out an institutional survey and has shown that the JM9 series is currently in contact with the customers it is specifically targeting and that they are prepared to start debugging and optimizing the chip for this 2022.

The development of the JM9 chips by Jing Jiawei is a big step for the manufacturer. The JM9 GPUs are an example of the company’s improvements in terms of performance, since until a few years ago the mere development of a chip of this style was impossible to raise.

These are some tips to choose the best graphics card, the one that best suits your needs depending on the resolution you want. Read: Apple begins producing the new MacBook Pros for November

At first, the manufacturer claimed that the performance of the JM9 would match that of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080. However, according to the latest specifications provided by the company, it seems that it is really far.

Performance in FP32 (floating point) of the JM9 is only capable of 1.5 TFlops, while the GTX 1080 reaches 11.3 TFlops. That is, one sixth the power of NVIDIA graphics.

GPU will have HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.3 outputs for displaying content with H.265 / 4K 60FPS encoding. It will also be compatible with the OpenGL 4.5 and OpenCL 2.0 APIs. And there is no mention of DirectX support.

If the time has come to buy a gaming monitor and you don’t know what you should take into account, in this buying guide we will indicate which are the most important parameters to make your choice right.

Power consumption is only 30W, which is quite low if we consider that it intended to compete with the GTX 1080 which has a TDP of 230 W.

What it seems is that this first JM9 chip will be produced for the entry segment and that, later on, they plan to manufacture more units but already high-end.