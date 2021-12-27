Reuters.- Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority government, died Sunday at the age of 90, the presidency said.
In 1984, Desmond Tutu he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created to uncover the atrocities committed during those dark days.
Both black and white considered Tutu the conscience of the nation, an abiding testimony of their faith and a spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.
You were diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in later years you were hospitalized multiple times to treat infections associated with your treatment against cancer.
“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The presidency did not provide details on the cause of death. Tutu preached against tyranny of the white minority, but their fight for a fairer South Africa never ended, and called on the black political elite to account for as much fighting as the white Afrikaners.
In his later years, he lamented that his dream of a “rainbow nation” had yet to come true.
“At the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr. Ramphela Mamphele, Acting President of Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Coordinator of the Archbishop’s Office, in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.
In October, a frail-looking Tutu was seen being brought to his old parish at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, which used to be a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists, for a service commemorating his birthday.
Nicknamed “the moral compass of the nation”, He was always noted for his courage in defending social justice, even at great cost to him. He often fought with his former allies in the ruling party from the African National Congress for their failures to address the poverty and inequalities they had promised to eradicate.
Tutu, just 6 feet tall and with a contagious giggle, traveled tirelessly throughout the 1980s, becoming the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many of the rebel ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela were after. the jail.
Although he was born near Johannesburg, he spent most of his life later in Cape Town and led numerous marches and campaigns to end apartheid from the steps of the entrance of San Jorge, which became known as the “Cathedral of the People” and a powerful symbol of democracy.
