Reuters.- Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority government, died Sunday at the age of 90, the presidency said.

In 1984, Desmond Tutu he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created to uncover the atrocities committed during those dark days.

The Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, Desmond Tutu, receives Terry Waite, sent by the head of the Anglican Church to investigate the state of emergency in Africa on June 17, 1986. Photo: © Staff / Reuters.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Cape Town’s Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at a Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House, London, with the gaze of Sir Shridath Ramphal, Commonwealth Secretary General. 1987. Photo: © Reuters

Both black and white considered Tutu the conscience of the nation, an abiding testimony of their faith and a spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation.

You were diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in later years you were hospitalized multiple times to treat infections associated with your treatment against cancer.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President-elect Nelson Mandela (center) and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (right) arrive at a football stadium to participate in an open-air service for the country’s Christian community, in Soweto Township, southwest of Johannesburg, on 8 May 1994 Mandela will be sworn in as South Africa’s first black president on May 10. Photo: ©. Desmond Boylan / CGW / CMC / PN / Reuters.

Nelson Mandela, right, holds the hand of Bishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, in a 1994 file photo. Mandela died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. Photo: © Jerry Holt / Minneapolis Star Tribune / MCT / Sipa USA / Reuters

The presidency did not provide details on the cause of death. Tutu preached against tyranny of the white minority, but their fight for a fairer South Africa never ended, and called on the black political elite to account for as much fighting as the white Afrikaners.

In his later years, he lamented that his dream of a “rainbow nation” had yet to come true.

French President Jaques Chirac (left) presents Archbishop Desmond Tutu with the Legion of Honor medal on June 28, 1998. Photo: © Reuters.

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus of South Africa, shakes hands with former US President Bill Clinton at the World Economic Forum in New York on February 2, 2002. Photo: © Reuters.

“At the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr. Ramphela Mamphele, Acting President of Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Coordinator of the Archbishop’s Office, in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

In October, a frail-looking Tutu was seen being brought to his old parish at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, which used to be a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists, for a service commemorating his birthday.

Musician Carlos Santana (left) and his wife Deborah pose with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at a press conference in Beverly Hills on June 5, 2003. In response to the AIDS crisis in Africa, Santana announced that they are donating all Net proceeds from Santana’s Summer 2003 Shaman’s tour for Amandla artists from a new South Africa AIDS Fund. The fund fights AIDS in South Africa, where more than 600 people die every day from the disease. REUTERS / Fred Prouser.

(From left to right) Sir Bob Geldolf, seated with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the President of the Portuguese Republic, HE Dr. Jorge Sampaio, speaking with the media at the Breaking the Barriers Conference, Association to fight against HIV / AIDS in Europe and Central Asia at Dublin Castle, Dublin, Ireland. Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern called for the HIV / AIDS epidemic to remain high on the international agenda in the face of current “concern” about global terrorism. 2003. Photo: © Reuters.

Nicknamed “the moral compass of the nation”, He was always noted for his courage in defending social justice, even at great cost to him. He often fought with his former allies in the ruling party from the African National Congress for their failures to address the poverty and inequalities they had promised to eradicate.

Tutu, just 6 feet tall and with a contagious giggle, traveled tirelessly throughout the 1980s, becoming the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad while many of the rebel ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela were after. the jail.

His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama greets Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 18, 2004. Tenzin Gyatso, has lived in exile in India since 1959, but is still considered by many to be both spiritual and spiritual. political leader of the Tibetan people. The Dalai Lama kicks off his 19-day tour of Canada with four days of lectures in Vancouver Photo: Lyle Stafford LS / Reuters.

Oprah Winfrey and Archbishop Desmond Tutu laugh at The Sesame Workshop’s second annual benefit gala in New York on June 2, 2004. Photo: © Albert Ferreira AF.

Although he was born near Johannesburg, he spent most of his life later in Cape Town and led numerous marches and campaigns to end apartheid from the steps of the entrance of San Jorge, which became known as the “Cathedral of the People” and a powerful symbol of democracy.

Bolivian President-elect Evo Morales and Archbishop Desmond Tutu speak to journalists after their meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on January 12, 2006. Morales has been visiting the country as part of a world tour prior to take office on January 22. Photo: © Mike Hutchings.

US Senator Barack Obama and Nobel laureate South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu share a joke during a courtesy call at Tutu’s Cape Town office on August 21, 2006. Photo: © Howard Burditt / Reuters.

Musician and activist Peter Gabriel, Professor Muhammad Yunus, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, former President of the United States Jimmy Carter, Archbishop Desmont Tutu and businessman Richard Branson pose for photographers during a ceremony for Mandela’s 89th birthday in Johannesburg on July 18, 2007. Mandela celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by launching an international group of senior statesmen, including fellow Nobel laureates from peace Desmond Tutu and Jimmy Carter, to address the problems of the world. Photo: © Siphiwe Sibeko.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu (C) celebrates with other unidentified people in front of Mexican President Felipe Calderón after Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa scored the first goal against Mexico during the opening match of the 2010 World Cup at Soccer Stadium City in Johannesburg on June 11, 2010. Photo: © Christian Charisius / Reuters.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dances offstage after speaking at a rally for Tibet in San Francisco, California on April 8, 2008. The Olympic Torch will tour the streets of San Francisco on Wednesday. Photo: © Mario Anzuoni / Reuters.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Bono, the lead singer of Irish rock band U2, share a joyous moment during Tutu’s 80th anniversary celebrations in Cape Town on October 7, 2011. South African peace icon Archbishop Tutu celebrated his 80th birthday Friday at the church where he preached against apartheid, just days after saying that the former liberation movement now in government was in some ways even worse. Photo: © Rodger Bosch / Pool / Reuters.

