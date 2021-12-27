Leaders and former leaders from around the world prepared to honor the religious: “Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral beacon, for me and for so many others,” said former United States President Barack Obama, another Nobel laureate. peace.

The President of the European Council, representing the 27 EU countries, Charles Michel, paid tribute to “a man who gave his life for freedom with a deep commitment to human dignity”, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He called him a “critical figure” in the struggle to create a new South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of the archbishop, while Pope Francis highlighted his role in “promoting racial equality and reconciliation,” and the Dalai Lama, a longtime friend of Tutu, praised ” a great man entirely dedicated to the service of his brothers and sisters. “

‘Rainbow Nation’

After the arrival of democracy in 1994 and the election of his friend Nelson Mandela as president, Desmond Tutu, which gave South Africa the nickname of “Rainbow Nation”, he chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), created with the hope of turning the page on racial hatred.

The “Arch”, short for archbishop in English, was weakened by prostate cancer diagnosed in 1997 and no longer spoke in public, but he never forgot to greet the cameras present at his appearances.

He died peacefully at 0700 in the morning (0500 GMT), according to several people from his closest circle questioned by AFP.

The Mandela Foundation reacted quickly, calling his departure an “immeasurable loss.”

“For so many people in South Africa and around the world, his life was a blessing,” said the foundation, calling him a thinker, a leader and a pastor.

The tributes also came from the group of personalities known as “Los Mayores”, an organization founded in 2007 by Mandela and of which Tutu was its first president.

“‘The Elders’ lost a dear friend, whose infectious laughter and mischievous sense of humor enraptured and enchanted us,” they added.

Desmond Tutu gained his notoriety in the darkest hours of apartheid when, as a religious leader, he led peaceful marches against segregation and to advocate for sanctions against the Pretoria white supremacy regime.

As Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta recalled Sunday, Tutu “inspired a generation of African leaders to embrace non-violent ways in the struggle for liberation.”

Unlike other militants of his time, his habits saved him from imprisonment and his peaceful struggle was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

True to his commitments, he was a harsh critic of successive African National Congress (ANC) governments that fought apartheid, lashing out at former President Thabo Mbeki, but also pointing to corruption or failures in the fight against AIDS.

In all areas he criticized the ‘status quo’ on issues such as race, gay rights or even gave his support to the movement in favor of assisted death.

“I have prepared for my death and I have made it clear that I do not want to be kept alive at any cost,” he said in a platform published in The Washington Post in 2016.

“I hope to be treated with compassion and to be allowed to move on to the next stage of life in any way that I choose,” he concluded.

After his death he leaves behind a widow, his wife known as “Mama Leah”, and four children.