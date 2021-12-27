Leaders and former leaders from around the world prepared to honor the religious: “Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral beacon, for me and for so many others,” said former United States President Barack Obama, another Nobel laureate. peace.

The President of the European Council, representing the 27 EU countries, Charles Michel, paid tribute to “a man who gave his life for freedom with a deep commitment to human dignity”, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He called him a “critical figure” in the struggle to create a new South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of the archbishop, while Pope Francis highlighted his role in “promoting racial equality and reconciliation,” and the Dalai Lama, a longtime friend of Tutu, praised ” a great man entirely dedicated to the service of his brothers and sisters. “

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere." – Barack Obama

Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela's partner in struggle against racism, died today at the age of 90 in South Africa. One of his phrases is lapidary but forceful and true: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor." – Andrés Manuel López Obrador

‘Rainbow Nation’

After the arrival of democracy in 1994 and the election of his friend Nelson Mandela as president, Desmond Tutu, which gave South Africa the nickname of “Rainbow Nation”, he chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), created with the hope of turning the page on racial hatred.

The “Arch”, short for archbishop in English, was weakened by prostate cancer diagnosed in 1997 and no longer spoke in public, but he never forgot to greet the cameras present at his appearances.

He died peacefully at 0700 in the morning (0500 GMT), according to several people from his closest circle questioned by AFP.

The Mandela Foundation reacted quickly, calling his departure an “immeasurable loss.”

“For so many people in South Africa and around the world, his life was a blessing,” said the foundation, calling him a thinker, a leader and a pastor.

The tributes also came from the group of personalities known as “Los Mayores”, an organization founded in 2007 by Mandela and of which Tutu was its first president.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – a towering global figure for peace & justice, voice of the voiceless & inspiration to people everywhere. We will continue to draw strength from his humanity, passion & resolve to fight for a better world for all." – António Guterres

“‘The Elders’ lost a dear friend, whose infectious laughter and mischievous sense of humor enraptured and enchanted us,” they added.

Desmond Tutu gained his notoriety in the darkest hours of apartheid when, as a religious leader, he led peaceful marches against segregation and to advocate for sanctions against the Pretoria white supremacy regime.

As Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta recalled Sunday, Tutu “inspired a generation of African leaders to embrace non-violent ways in the struggle for liberation.”

Unlike other militants of his time, his habits saved him from imprisonment and his peaceful struggle was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

True to his commitments, he was a harsh critic of successive African National Congress (ANC) governments that fought apartheid, lashing out at former President Thabo Mbeki, but also pointing to corruption or failures in the fight against AIDS.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa." – Cyril Ramaphosa

In all areas he criticized the ‘status quo’ on issues such as race, gay rights or even gave his support to the movement in favor of assisted death.

“I have prepared for my death and I have made it clear that I do not want to be kept alive at any cost,” he said in a platform published in The Washington Post in 2016.

“I hope to be treated with compassion and to be allowed to move on to the next stage of life in any way that I choose,” he concluded.

After his death he leaves behind a widow, his wife known as “Mama Leah”, and four children.

"We express our solidarity to the people of South Africa, on the death of the Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a symbol of the struggle against apartheid, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. His work in defense of Human Rights will always be remembered." – Iván Duque

Prix Nobel de la paix in 1984, Desmond Tutu consecrated sa vie aux droits de l'Homme et à l'égalité des peuples.

They are fighting for the end of apartheid and the South African reconciliation restera dans nos mémoires. – Emmanuel Macron

